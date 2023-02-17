Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am: Entries open!

Entries are open for the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am, which gives you the chance to play three of Aberdeenshire’s best golf courses, with a tour professional.

The popular event, which was won last year by Perthshire pro Daniel Young, sees teams of four, three amateurs and a professional, take on three world class golf courses.

With Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Trump International all on the event's rota, it's not one to be missed. The event is part of the Arnold Clark PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour, and for obvious reasons is a favourite of the amateurs and pros alike.

You'll also enjoy a three-course dinner and prize-giving at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen, where hopefully you'll be picking up one of the range of excellent prizes on offer.

The event, which is sponsored by the Scottish PGA and Callaway, runs from April 26-28, 2023. For more info, or to enter a team, visit aberdeengolflinks.com.

Or, if you want to WIN your way into the event, then visit our competition, where you could bag a spot for and a friend in the event.

Good luck!