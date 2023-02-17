search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsAberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am: Entries open!

Golf News

Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am: Entries open!

By Lewis Fraser10 February, 2023
Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am Golf In Scotland Cruden Bay Royal Aberdeen Trump International
Royal Aberdeen

Entries are open for the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am, which gives you the chance to play three of Aberdeenshire’s best golf courses, with a tour professional.

The popular event, which was won last year by Perthshire pro Daniel Young, sees teams of four, three amateurs and a professional, take on three world class golf courses. 

With Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Trump International all on the event's rota, it's not one to be missed. The event is part of the Arnold Clark PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour, and for obvious reasons is a favourite of the amateurs and pros alike.

• COURSE REVIEW - Cruden Bay

You'll also enjoy a three-course dinner and prize-giving at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen, where hopefully you'll be picking up one of the range of excellent prizes on offer.

Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am

The event, which is sponsored by the Scottish PGA and Callaway, runs from April 26-28, 2023. For more info, or to enter a team, visit aberdeengolflinks.com.

Or, if you want to WIN your way into the event, then visit our competition, where you could bag a spot for and a friend in the event.

Good luck!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Cruden Bay

Related Articles - Royal Aberdeen

Related Articles - Trump International

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters joining LIV Golf
Olympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology
Tiger Woods says sorry for tampon joke
LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour
Legendary golf referee John Paramor dies aged 67

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
See all videos right arrow