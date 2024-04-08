Sign up for our daily newsletter
Sergio Garcia once again missed out on his first LIV Golf victory as South African Dean Burmester claimed a lucrative playoff victory at Trump Doral in Miami.
Garcia found the water hazard from the fairway on the second play-off hole and Burmester held his nerve with a three-footer for par to seal his own first LIV title.
Burmester’s victory adds to his two wins on the DP World Tour in his native South Africa during a productive off-season.
And when asked by LIV’s Dom Boulet whether he deserved a spot at The Masters after his latest triumph, Burmester gave a measured response.
“I can’t say that,” he replied. “I mean I can’t say that Augusta, they make their own decisions. But I feel like I’ve played some of the best golf of my career and I feel like I’ve played against a lot of good players all over the world and won and this kind of just proves it. Do I wanna be there? For sure. I obviously wanna be there.”
Garcia, who lost in sudden-death to Talor Gooch in Singapore last year and most recently to Joaquin Niemann at LIV Golf Mayakoba, said: “It’s not the play-offs. I’m doing it (to) myself.
“Obviously a couple of shots here and there. But it’s what it is. You’ve got to keep giving yourself chances and wait for it to happen.”
The Spaniard is one of 13 LIV players making the short trip from south Florida to Georgia for the first major of the season this week at Augusta National.
Here’s the full prize money payout from LIV Golf Miami…
LIV Golf Miami prize money payout in full
Winner: Dean Burmester, $4 million
2: Sergio Garcia: $2.25 million
3: Matthew Wolff, $1.5 million
T4: Marc Leishman, $833,333
T4: Jon Rahm, $833,333
T4: Tyrrell Hatton, $833,333
T7: Bryson DeChambeau, $562,500
T7: Louis Oosthuizen, $562,500
T9: Abraham Ancer, $385,500
T9: Thomas Pieters, $385,500
T9: Joaquin Niemann, $385,500
T9: Patrick Reed, $385,500
T9: Talor Gooch, $385,500
T14: Carlos Ortiz, $301,667
T14: Paul Casey, $301,667
T14: Richard Bland, $301,667
17: Adrian Meronk, $270,000
T18: Caleb Surratt, $250,000
T18: Brendan Steele, $250,000
T18: Peter Uihlein, $250,000
T21: Harold Varner III, $220,000
T21: Cameron Tringale, $220,000
T21: Scott Vincent, $220,000
T24: Kevin Na, $195,000
T24: Dustin Johnson, $195,000
T24: Kieran Vincent, $195,000
T27: Sebastian Munoz, $182,500
T27: Jason Kokrak,$182,500
T29: Graeme McDowell, $170,000
T29: Ian Poulter, $170,000
T29: Henrik Stenson, $170,000
T32: Matt Jones, $153,125
T32: Bubba Watson, $153,125
T32: Mito Pereira, $153,125
36: Anirban Lahiri, $145,000
T37: Danny Lee, $141,250
T37: Charl Schwartzel, $141,250
T-39: David Puig, $133,750
T-39: Martin Kaymer, $133,750
T-39: Eugenio Chacarra, $133,750
T-39: Kalle Samooja, $133,750
T-43: Charles Howell III, $127,500
T43: Hudson Swafford, $127,500
T45: Lee Westwood, $125,000
T45: Brooks Koepka, $125,000
47: Phil Mickelson, $122,500
T48: Sam Horsfield, $90,000
T48: Pat Perez, $90,000
50: Andy Ogletree, $60,000
T51: Jinichiro Kozuma, $55,000
T51: Lucas Herbert, $55,000
53: Anthony Kim, $50,000
54: Ben Campbell, $33,333
WD: Cameron Smith, $16,667
LIV Golf team prize money
Winner: Legion XIII (Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Vincent, $3 million
2: RangeGoats (Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein, Bubba Watson), $1.5 million
3: Stinger (Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel), $500,000
