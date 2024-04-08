Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Sergio Garcia once again missed out on his first LIV Golf victory as South African Dean Burmester claimed a lucrative playoff victory at Trump Doral in Miami.

Garcia found the water hazard from the fairway on the second play-off hole and Burmester held his nerve with a three-footer for par to seal his own first LIV title.

Burmester’s victory adds to his two wins on the DP World Tour in his native South Africa during a productive off-season.

And when asked by LIV’s Dom Boulet whether he deserved a spot at The Masters after his latest triumph, Burmester gave a measured response.

“I can’t say that,” he replied. “I mean I can’t say that Augusta, they make their own decisions. But I feel like I’ve played some of the best golf of my career and I feel like I’ve played against a lot of good players all over the world and won and this kind of just proves it. Do I wanna be there? For sure. I obviously wanna be there.”

Garcia, who lost in sudden-death to Talor Gooch in Singapore last year and most recently to Joaquin Niemann at LIV Golf Mayakoba, said: “It’s not the play-offs. I’m doing it (to) myself.

“Obviously a couple of shots here and there. But it’s what it is. You’ve got to keep giving yourself chances and wait for it to happen.”

The Spaniard is one of 13 LIV players making the short trip from south Florida to Georgia for the first major of the season this week at Augusta National.

Here’s the full prize money payout from LIV Golf Miami…

LIV Golf Miami prize money payout in full

Winner: Dean Burmester, $4 million

2: Sergio Garcia: $2.25 million

3: Matthew Wolff, $1.5 million

T4: Marc Leishman, $833,333

T4: Jon Rahm, $833,333

T4: Tyrrell Hatton, $833,333

T7: Bryson DeChambeau, $562,500

T7: Louis Oosthuizen, $562,500

T9: Abraham Ancer, $385,500

T9: Thomas Pieters, $385,500

T9: Joaquin Niemann, $385,500

T9: Patrick Reed, $385,500

T9: Talor Gooch, $385,500

T14: Carlos Ortiz, $301,667

T14: Paul Casey, $301,667

T14: Richard Bland, $301,667

17: Adrian Meronk, $270,000

T18: Caleb Surratt, $250,000

T18: Brendan Steele, $250,000

T18: Peter Uihlein, $250,000

T21: Harold Varner III, $220,000

T21: Cameron Tringale, $220,000

T21: Scott Vincent, $220,000

T24: Kevin Na, $195,000

T24: Dustin Johnson, $195,000

T24: Kieran Vincent, $195,000

T27: Sebastian Munoz, $182,500

T27: Jason Kokrak,$182,500

T29: Graeme McDowell, $170,000

T29: Ian Poulter, $170,000

T29: Henrik Stenson, $170,000

T32: Matt Jones, $153,125

T32: Bubba Watson, $153,125

T32: Mito Pereira, $153,125

36: Anirban Lahiri, $145,000

T37: Danny Lee, $141,250

T37: Charl Schwartzel, $141,250

T-39: David Puig, $133,750

T-39: Martin Kaymer, $133,750

T-39: Eugenio Chacarra, $133,750

T-39: Kalle Samooja, $133,750

T-43: Charles Howell III, $127,500

T43: Hudson Swafford, $127,500

T45: Lee Westwood, $125,000

T45: Brooks Koepka, $125,000

47: Phil Mickelson, $122,500

T48: Sam Horsfield, $90,000

T48: Pat Perez, $90,000

50: Andy Ogletree, $60,000

T51: Jinichiro Kozuma, $55,000

T51: Lucas Herbert, $55,000

53: Anthony Kim, $50,000

54: Ben Campbell, $33,333

WD: Cameron Smith, $16,667

LIV Golf team prize money

Winner: Legion XIII (Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Vincent, $3 million

2: RangeGoats (Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein, Bubba Watson), $1.5 million

3: Stinger (Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel), $500,000