There is not long to wait until the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup.

The latest biennial showdown between Team Europe and Team USA will take place at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26 to September 28.

This year’s battle is one of the most anticipated yet as Keegan Bradley’s US side set their sights on winning back the Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile, the Europeans, once again led by Luke Donald, will be hoping to defend their title and win away from home for the first time since 2012.

Everything points towards an epic contest between the two sides – but who’ll be lining up for Team USA, and how do the American players qualify?

Here’s all info you need…

How does qualifying for the American team work?

Eligible players earn points based on their performances throughout the qualifying period as follows:

2024

1 Point per $1,000 earned for all players making the cut at the Players Championship and the Four Major Championships: The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

2025

Regular PGA Tour Events: 1 point per $1000 earned for all players making the cut at events from January 1, 2025 through the conclusion of the BMW Championship, ending August 17, 2025.

Major Championships (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship): 1.5 points per $1,000 earned for all players making the cut.

Opposite Field PGA TOUR Events: No points awarded.

At the end of the qualification period, the top six players will automatically earn a spot on the US team.

When does qualifying for Team USA end?

Qualification ended for Team USA on August 17 following the BMW Championship.

This saw Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau earn their place.

When are the American captain’s picks announced?

Keegan Bradley has six captain’s picks which will be made in the aftermath of the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake, which concluded on August 24.

Bradley will announce the second half of his team on August 27 at PGA of America HQ at 4pm BST (11am EST).

Will Keegan Bradley pick himself?

The talk around the six captain’s picks this time around on the American side is bigger than ever.

Captain Bradley could well be set to pick himself as one of his selections, having become one of the in-form players on the PGA Tour over the past year.

Currently sitting 11th in the world rankings, and fresh off winning the Travelers Championship in June, Bradley looks set to become the first Ryder Cup playing captain since 1963.

A whole host of other big names are relying on the nod from Bradley, including Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Elsewhere, the likes of Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy and Cameron Young are on the hunt to make the team for the first time.

With new names coming in, a number of American stalwarts are set to miss out, with Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth expected to be on the outside looking in.