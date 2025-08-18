Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The countdown is on to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage where the USA will be desperate to wrestle back the famous gold trophy from Europe.

However, whilst the match has become more closely contested on the golf course in recent times, the Americans have been the biggest losers in the style stakes on far too many occasions.

Prepare to be reminded of some spectacular fashion faux-pas from Uncle Sam’s corps…

1989, The Belfry



More closely resembling a Norwegian flag than anything else, this ghastly sweater was worn by Team USA on Day 1 of the 1989 Ryder Cup at The Belfry. If the intention was to distract the opposition with the sheer ugliness of it, the move backfired – Europe ended the day 5-3 ahead.

1995, Oak Hill



This snazzy number, modelled here by the then US Open champion Corey Pavin, was worn by Team USA on one of the practice days at Oak Hill in 1995. Nobody knows where its inspiration came from. Tea towels would be a fair guess.

1999, Brookline



If “something like a picture gallery of famous American Ryder Cup moments of the past” is the answer, we can only assume the question was “what is the ugliest shirt we can make the players wear?” Still, Team USA had the last laugh, staging a dramatic final day comeback to win regain the trophy.

2006, The K Club



A shocker of a week for the USA – which ended with them being inflicted with a record-equalling heaviest defeat – got off to a shocker of a start when the team landed at Dublin airport having clearly put their watches back 70 years. This, though, wasn’t even the worst thing they wore that week…

2006, The K Club (again)

…nope, that dubious honour goes to this honking outfit, sported by the players during one of the practice days. Not quite sure what they were thinking with this one but we can say with some confidence that “university professor chic” has never been in.

2008, Valhalla



The US snapped a three-match losing streak in the Ryder Cup with a deserved victory at Valhalla in 2008. They were definite losers in the fashion stakes, though, with this outfit – worn on day one – looking like rejected wardrobe ideas from the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

2010, Celtic Manor



The only thing worse than the weather at Celtic Manor in 2010? Team USA’s outfits. Incredibly, they chose this monstrosity for their official team photos. Look at Zach Johnson’s face. That’s a man silently crying for help.

2010, Celtic Manor (again)



What’s the only thing uglier than a lilac cardigan? A lilac tank top. Incredibly, Team USA had both on show on day two of the 2010 Ryder Cup. Boak!

2010, Celtic Manor (yet again!)



Arguably the single worst outfit ever sported by an American team in the Ryder Cup? These waterproofs. Never mind that they look like a 1970s English football league team’s tracksuit. Ignore the fact that they had the players’ names on the back. No, the absolute worst thing about these waterproofs was that they weren’t waterproof. They were so bad, in fact, that they were forced to abandon them and go spend £4,000 on replacements from the on-course merchandise shop. Embarrassing stuff.