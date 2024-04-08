Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Tyrrell Hatton will have a new caddie at The Masters after his regular bagman suffered a freak injury.

Veteran Glaswegian Mick Donaghy ‘fell’ after dinner before LIV Golf’s final round in Miami on Saturday night and spent the following afternoon in hospital.

Hatton finished in a tie for fourth at Trump Doral, but will head now to Augusta National without the experienced Donaghy.

“My caddie fell over last night after dinner,” Hatton explained. “Now, his reputation is an interesting one, so I don’t know how the fall really occurred, but either way, he landed pretty heavy on his shoulder. He spent the afternoon in hospital. He’s had an X-ray. He won’t be caddying for the next month.

“As far as I’m aware he’s got really bad bone bruising, so I think that’s good that he’s not broken anything, but I’ve got a friend on the bag.

“He’s actually flying tomorrow now to Augusta, and he’ll do Adelaide and Singapore if we can get a visa in time for him to do Australia.”

That friend is understood to be Hugo Dobson, a professional on the PGA EuroPro Tour who deputised for Donaghy in 2022 and first caddied for Hatton at Augusta in 2019.

Hatton and Dobson played junior golf together in England and lived together in Florida during the early days of their pro careers.

Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm, meanwhile, is hoping to have his looper Adam Hayes back by his side in Georgia after he missed the LIV event through illness.

“Tyrrell and I both had substitute caddies for different reasons,” Rahm said. “Luckily in my case, one of my best friends, Ben Schur, who was a teammate who caddied for me my first few starts on Tour before I found Adam, was here.

“Even though it was a little different, it was a familiar face to be with and somebody I’m comfortable with to talk around. Obviously I feel bad for Adam. Hopefully he gets better soon, which he will. It takes a lot for him not to caddie. Let’s just say that.”

