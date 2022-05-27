US PGA: The big names to miss the cut

While Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas are fighting it out at the top, the PGA Championship is already over for some huge names.

On a tough second day at Southern Hills, it proved too much for some of golf’s top stars to make it through to the weekend.

Here are some of the biggest names to be heading home after round two...

Scottie Scheffler

+6 – 71, 75

Who saw this coming? The Masters champ, world No.1 and pre-tournament favourite is heading home after a disastrous back nine on Friday.

Daniel Berger

+13 – 73, 80

Berger was in with a shout of making the cut after round one, but had a nightmare on Friday. Two doubles in a row on four and five contributed to a horrible 80.

Patrick Cantlay

+11 – 76, 75

The world No.5 had a tough time on Thursday, and followed it up with a difficult second round.

Adam Scott

+7 – 77, 70

The 2013 Masters champion struggled on day one. He steadied the ship with a level par round on Friday but the damage was done.

Lee Westwood

+5 – 75, 70

Westwood’s wait for a major goes on. An opening 75 did the damage, and a level par second round was not enough to see him through to the weekend.

Sergio Garcia

+7 – 73, 74

2017 Masters champ Garcia has not played well recently and struggled again. He’s not had a top 10 since November, and won’t be improving that statistic this week.

Dustin Johnson

+6 – 73, 73

Not a good week’s work for the two-time major winner and former world No.1, who struggled to get going and paid the price.