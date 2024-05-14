He is one of professional golf’s biggest stars, but who is Rory McIlroy’s wife?

Rory McIlroy’s wife is Erica Stoll, but in May 2024 it was revealed that McIlroy had filed for divorce.

Stoll was on site at Medinah, during the 2012 Ryder Cup, where she helped McIlroy avoid an unfortunate mishap. The Northern Irishman almost missed his tee time after a mix up with time zones, but Stoll helped to get him a police escort to the course, making his tee time for his match with Keegan Bradley by a matter of minutes.

• Who is Rory’s caddie?

The pair were initially friends, as McIlroy was still dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. However, the pair started dating in late 2014, just over two years after they met.

McIlroy proposed to Stoll in Paris in late 2015, and they got married in 2017 in County Mayo, Ireland.

McIlroy and Stoll’s first child, Poppy, was born on August 31, 2020.

In May 2024, in the build-up to the PGA Championship, it was Rory McIlroy had filed divorce proceedings against his wife Erica Stoll.

McIlroy filed the papers with the North County Courthouse in Florida before the tournament at Valhalla.