Will Zalatoris already has a PGA Tour win to his name, and has finished runner-up in three major championships.

But, who is the caddie for Will Zalatoris?

Will Zalatoris’ cadde is Joel Stock, and the pair have been working together in August 2022. Stock had previously worked for Ben Crane and Cameron Tringale, before picking up Will Zalatoris’s bag.

The relationship got off to a great start, as Zalatoris got his first win at the FedEx St Jude Championship with Stock on the bag. That day was filled with drama, as it took Zalatoris three play-off holes to eventually secure the victory. The final hole of his play-off against Sepp Straka saw Zalatoris’s ball stop on rocks around the par-3’s green, and he contemplated hitting his ball from that spot.

However, with Stock’s input, Zalatoris took a drop, which eventually led to him making a bogey, good enough to win the tournament.