Will Zalatoris already has a PGA Tour win to his name, and has finished runner-up in three major championships.
But, who is the caddie for Will Zalatoris?
Will Zalatoris’ cadde is Joel Stock, and the pair have been working together in August 2022. Stock had previously worked for Ben Crane and Cameron Tringale, before picking up Will Zalatoris’s bag.
The relationship got off to a great start, as Zalatoris got his first win at the FedEx St Jude Championship with Stock on the bag. That day was filled with drama, as it took Zalatoris three play-off holes to eventually secure the victory. The final hole of his play-off against Sepp Straka saw Zalatoris’s ball stop on rocks around the par-3’s green, and he contemplated hitting his ball from that spot.
However, with Stock’s input, Zalatoris took a drop, which eventually led to him making a bogey, good enough to win the tournament.
Zalatoris previously employed Ryan Goble, however the pair split after the second round of the Wyndam Championship. Zalatoris said that the pair’s off-course friendship was coming under strain, due to their working relationship.
Zalatoris said Goble is his best friend, something that he wanted to retain, but their relationship on the golf course meant that might not be possible.
Zalatoris spent a long time on the sidelines with injury problems in 2023, but was reunited with current bagman Joel Stock on the PGA Tour in 2024.
