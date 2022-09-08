Jon Rahm rages as friend misses out on Wentworth spot

Jon Rahm slammed some LIV Golf stars for playing in the BMW PGA Championship, accusing them of keeping DP World Tour regulars out of the field.

The former world No.1 highlighted the case of his friend Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who would have been at Wentworth if not for the 18 rebels.

His fellow Spaniard is 134th on the Race to Dubai, and is fighting to keep his tour card.

Some of the LIV players have devoted years to the DP World Tour, such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. But others, including Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch have seldom played on the circuit.

Rahm claimed those players “don’t care” about the tour and are only interested in picking up world ranking points – something they are unable to do on the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

“It does bug me that somebody who has played 20 DP World events this year cannot be given the opportunity to play a flagship event because some people that earned it, to an extent, are being given an opportunity when they couldn't care any less about the event,” Rahm said.

“They don't know. They don't care. They don't know the history of this event. They are only here because they are trying to get world-ranking points and trying to finish in the top 50 [to qualify for majors], and that's clear as day.

“I'm not going to name any anybody but there are some of them that have never shown any interest. Like I said they are here for a different motive than supporting the DP World Tour.”

Despite his ire at his LIV counterparts being included in the field at Wentworth, Rahm revealed he would like a “solution” to allow them to play in the Ryder Cup.

"There's only one problem in life that doesn't have a solution, and that's death,” he said. “That's it. Everything else has a solution.

“If European Tour really want them to play and as a team we want them to play, I think a solution can be reached. If every party is not happy about it, I don't know.

“I also do think both PGA of America and European Tour need to make a decision together, because I don't think it would be fair for one side to allow them to play and one side not allow them to play.

“I've said many times how important The Ryder Cup is to me. I talked to my dad the other day about, and if it wasn't for the Ryder Cup, I probably wouldn't be here because that's the reason why he started playing golf; therefore why I started playing golf.

“So I believe The Ryder Cup is above all in my mind. It is the greatest marketing tool golf has, one. Of the biggest sporting events, period, right. So I wouldn't mind. Me and Sergio had a great, great experience in this last Ryder Cup, and I would love to repeat it above all no matter where he plays. But I can understand why it would be difficult.

“If it was up to me I would love to reach a resolution to some of them being able to play. How many Ryder Cups has Sergio played? Ten? Most points ever earned in The Ryder Cup. Westy has been a part of a lot of them as well and many others.

“I don't know if it will be possible or not but I think if there's a way, I would like to see it.”