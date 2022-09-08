search
DP World Tour star blasts "d**k move" by LIV golfers

Golf News

DP World Tour star blasts “d**k move” by LIV golfers

By Jamie Hall06 September, 2022
Oliver Wilson LIV Golf DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship
Dp World Tour Liv Golf

Oliver Wilson branded LIV players’ decision to play the BMW PGA Championship a “d**k move” amid rising tensions on tour.

The former Ryder Cup star, who picked up his first win in nearly eight years at Made in Himmerland last week, was speaking to the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Wilson is in the field for this week’s showdown at Wentworth. However, so are 18 LIV Golf players – something which has created division on tour.

Several players are understood to be unhappy at the rebels’ presence, particularly as regular DP World Tour players are missing out on places in the field as a result of their inclusion.

• PGA Tour 2023 schedule

• Historic ball set to fetch incredible price

“I have got a real issue with the guys who have never played here before coming to play,” Wilson admitted.

“It’s a bit of a d**k move.”

However, Wilson did clarify his issue is with players who rarely play in DP World Tour events, and not those who have been regulars on the circuit in the past.

“The European guys who are members, who have played here in the past, I don’t really have a problem with that,” he said.

“It’s an awkward one. If I was in their position and I had taken the money to go and play LIV - they haven’t had enough events to play in. They need to play other events to keep themselves sharp.

“The fact it’s in the courts is sad, and it’s dividing the players.

“I don’t have anything personally against them.”

• Former Masters runner-up in bid for tour card

• DP World Tour announces new team competition

Former world No.1 Martin Kaymer has already stated he will not take part at Wentworth, claiming he is “not welcome”.

The DP World Tour has insisted LIV players will not be given any competitive disadvantage, such as unfavourable tee times, but has barred them from playing in Wednesday’s pro-am and stopped them from appearing in featured groups for TV coverage.

They are also banned from wearing LIV-branded clothing.

In July a group of rebels won a temporary reprieve in their fight against the tour, with a court putting punishments including bans and fines on hold. That paved the way for them to continue playing in regular tour events.

