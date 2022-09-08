DP World Tour reveals new team competition

Great Britain and Ireland will take on continental Europe in a new team competition, the DP World Tour has announced.

The new match play contest, named the Hero Cup, will take place in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15. Both teams will consist of ten players.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, as well as two appointed team captains, will be responsible for picking players for both sides following the conclusion of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.

“One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup captain was to reinstate a team match play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and captains,” Donald said.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey.”

The competition will consist of one session of fourball matches, one session of foursomes and one session of singles ties across the three days. Every player will play in every session.

It is similar in format to the Seve Trophy, contested between 2000 and 2013, which pitted teams from Britain and Ireland against their continental counterparts.

The latest iteration is sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, continuing a long-running relationship between the firm and the DP World Tour.

“The Hero Cup is another example of Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to innovation in golf and to our Tour in general,” said European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings, who is also deputy CEO of the DP World Tour.

“We are therefore extremely grateful to [Hero CEO] Dr [Pawan] Munjal for his continued support and for backing this new event which is an evolution of our proud tradition of team match play events.

“Our thanks also go to Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Golf Federation for their support of the DP World Tour, and to Abu Dhabi Golf Club for hosting this event which will be a fantastic way to start the 2023 calendar year.”