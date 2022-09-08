Report: LIV Golf rebels challenge DP World Tour over PGA Tour link

LIV Golf rebels reportedly jetted in to challenge DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley at the circuit’s AGM on Monday.

According to James Corrigan in the Telegraph, a number of players – including Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood – flew straight from the LIV event in Boston to Wentworth in order to attend.

There, the group are said to have demanded Pelley reveal more information about the “strategic alliance” the European circuit has formed with the PGA Tour, and about the punishments they could face.

• Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award



• Tributes after Herb Kohler dies aged 83



“KP batted well,” one Tour player told Telegraph Sport following the meeting, which was held ahead of the BMW PGA Championship.

“He stuck his ground and handled it with aplomb.”

However, the LIV players are understood to have taken a different view, taking particular exception to Pelley’s assertion the DP World Tour represents a “pathway” to the US.

“We didn’t get in as many questions as we wanted and Keith just kept replying that ‘we’re in the middle of an ongoing legal case, so I can’t give you an answer’,” one told Telegraph Sport.

“He also said that the DP World Tour was a pathway to the PGA Tour, but wouldn’t say ‘feeder tour’. At least, his answers are down in writing now.”

Tensions are running high ahead of this week’s DP World Tour showpiece in Surrey, with 18 LIV rebels included in the field.

• Six players regain PGA Tour status

• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour



It marks the largest contingent of LIV golfers in a regular tour event since the breakaway circuit was formed.

Restrictions have been placed on them, including a ban on playing in the pro-am, a refusal to allow them to wear LIV-branded clothing and exclusion from featured groups coverage on TV.

Former world No.1 Martin Kaymer has already pulled out, claiming he is “not welcome”.

