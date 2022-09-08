search
HomeGolf NewsCam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch

Golf News

Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch

By Lewis Fraser05 September, 2022
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith have been nominated for the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year award, despite the latter’s recent move to LIV Golf.

The nominees for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year were announced this afternoon, with Open champion Cameron Smith in the running for the Jack Nicklaus award. 

Smith made his LIV Golf debut at the weekend, meaning he is now suspended from the PGA Tour. However, he could still pick up the tour's Player of the Year award, depending on how his former PGA Tour colleagues vote. 

Those who are members and played over 15 FedEx Cup events this season are eligible to cast their vote.

• Tributes after Herb Kohler dies aged 83

• Six players gain PGA Tour status

He's up against FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, and world No. 1 and Masters winner Scottie Scheffler. 

McIlroy is a three-time winner of the award, picking it up in 2012, 2014 and 2019. 

• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision

• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour

Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Cam Young are in the running for the Rookie of the Year award, with the same voting criteria in place. Last year it was Will Zalatoris who scooped that award, with Scottie Scheffler winning in 2020.

