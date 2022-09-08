LIV Boston: Full prize money payout

The fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event is in the bag, and it was Dustin Johnson who walked away with top honours.
Johnson finished top of the pile at The International to claim the $4million for first place, after a three-way playoff with Anirban Lahiri and debutant Joaquin Niemann.
It was double joy for the two-time major winner, who was also part of the 4Aces lineup which won another team title.
Altogether there were plenty of players who made a very tidy sum from their three days’ work.
Keep scrolling to find out who won what...
Individual
1. Dustin Johnson - $4,000,000
T2. Joaquin Niemann - $1,812,500
T2. Anirban Lahiri - $1,812,500
T4. Lee Westwood - $1,012,500
T4. Cam Smith - $1,012,500
6. Talor Gooch - $800,000
7. Jason Kokrak - $675,000
8. Abraham Ancer - $625,000
T9. Louis Oosthuizen - $560,000
T9. Sergio Garcia - $560,000
T9. Kevin Na - $560,00
12. Branden Grace - $450,000
T13. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $315,000
T13. Matt Wolff - $315,000
T15. Charles Howell III - $247,666.67
T15. Pat Perez - $247,666.67
T15. Bernd Wiesberger - $247,666.67
T18. Bryson DeChambeau - $215,333.33
T18. Richard Bland - $215,333.33
T18. Ian Poulter - $215,333.33
T21. Paul Casey - $171,200
T21. Laurie Canter - $171,200
T21. Cameron Tringale - $171,200
T21. Scott Vincent - $171,200
T21. Martin Kaymer - $171,200
T26. Jed Morgan - $160,000
T26. Brooks Koepka - $160,000
T26. Matt Jones - $160,000
T26. Carlos Ortiz - $160,000
T26. Marc Leishman - $160,000
T31. Phachara Khonogwatmai - $151,000
T31. Chase Koepka - $151,000
T31. Patrick Reed - $151,000
T31. Harold Varner III - $151,000
T35. Shergo Al Kurdi - $144,000
T35. Charl Schwartzel - $144,000
T35. Eugenio Chacarra - $144,000
38. Sam Horsfield - $140,000
39. Graeme McDowell - $138,000
T40. Phil Mickelson - $134,000
T40. Hudson Swafford - $134,000
T40. Shaun Norris - $134,000
43. Wade Ormsby - $130,000
T44. Peter Uihlein - $127,000
T44. Adrian Otaegui - $127,000
46. Turk Pettit - $124,000
47. James Piot - $122,000
48. Sihwan Kim - $120,000
Team
1. 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed) - $3,000,000
2. Crushers (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell, Lahiri) - $1,500,000
3. Majesticks (Westwood, Poulter, Horsfield, Al Kurdi) - $500,000