LIV Boston: Full prize money payout

The fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event is in the bag, and it was Dustin Johnson who walked away with top honours.

Johnson finished top of the pile at The International to claim the $4million for first place, after a three-way playoff with Anirban Lahiri and debutant Joaquin Niemann.

It was double joy for the two-time major winner, who was also part of the 4Aces lineup which won another team title.

• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision



• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour

Altogether there were plenty of players who made a very tidy sum from their three days’ work.

Keep scrolling to find out who won what...

Individual

1. Dustin Johnson - $4,000,000

T2. Joaquin Niemann - $1,812,500

T2. Anirban Lahiri - $1,812,500

T4. Lee Westwood - $1,012,500

T4. Cam Smith - $1,012,500

6. Talor Gooch - $800,000

7. Jason Kokrak - $675,000

8. Abraham Ancer - $625,000

T9. Louis Oosthuizen - $560,000

T9. Sergio Garcia - $560,000

T9. Kevin Na - $560,00

12. Branden Grace - $450,000

T13. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $315,000

T13. Matt Wolff - $315,000

T15. Charles Howell III - $247,666.67

T15. Pat Perez - $247,666.67

T15. Bernd Wiesberger - $247,666.67

T18. Bryson DeChambeau - $215,333.33

T18. Richard Bland - $215,333.33

T18. Ian Poulter - $215,333.33

T21. Paul Casey - $171,200

T21. Laurie Canter - $171,200

T21. Cameron Tringale - $171,200

T21. Scott Vincent - $171,200

T21. Martin Kaymer - $171,200

T26. Jed Morgan - $160,000

T26. Brooks Koepka - $160,000

T26. Matt Jones - $160,000

T26. Carlos Ortiz - $160,000

T26. Marc Leishman - $160,000

T31. Phachara Khonogwatmai - $151,000

T31. Chase Koepka - $151,000

T31. Patrick Reed - $151,000

T31. Harold Varner III - $151,000

T35. Shergo Al Kurdi - $144,000

T35. Charl Schwartzel - $144,000

T35. Eugenio Chacarra - $144,000

38. Sam Horsfield - $140,000

39. Graeme McDowell - $138,000

T40. Phil Mickelson - $134,000

T40. Hudson Swafford - $134,000

T40. Shaun Norris - $134,000

43. Wade Ormsby - $130,000

T44. Peter Uihlein - $127,000

T44. Adrian Otaegui - $127,000

46. Turk Pettit - $124,000

47. James Piot - $122,000

48. Sihwan Kim - $120,000

Team

1. 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed) - $3,000,000

2. Crushers (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell, Lahiri) - $1,500,000

3. Majesticks (Westwood, Poulter, Horsfield, Al Kurdi) - $500,000