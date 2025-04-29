Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He’s one of the most recognisable golf stars in the world – but who is Dustin Johnson’s wife?

Dustin Johnson has been married to Paulina Gretzky since April 2022.

The couple met in 2009 after Johnson played golf with Gretzky’s mother, actress Janet Jones.

“I show up [to dinner] looking like a complete ragamuffin and here’s this really cute guy,” explained Gretzky. “I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

The couple started dating soon thereafter and, in 2013, got engaged.

Who is Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky?

Born in Los Angeles, Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky is the eldest of four siblings and the daughter of ice-hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

An actress, model and singer, Paulina is probably better known for her huge social media following. She has more than one million followers on Instagram alone.

In 2014, soon after her engagement to Johnson was announced, Gretzky appeared on the front cover of Golf Digest – a move that prompted a furious response from the LPGA, which argued that its players had been unrepresented on the cover of the magazine for years.

In that edition, Gretzky opened up on how her relationship with Johnson has given her a new appreciation of the sport.

“I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mum put us in tennis camps and golf camps,” she said. “My mum has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf any more.'”

Gretzky has since become a regular at Johnson’s biggest tournament and caddied for him during the Par-3 Tournament on the eve of the 2015 Masters.

When did Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky get married?

Despite getting engaged in 2013, it wasn’t until April 2022 that Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finally tied the knot.

They celebrated their nuptials at the five-star Blackberry Farm resort just outside Nashville.

They have two sons: Tatum, born in 2015, and River, who was born in 2017.

Following his second major victory at the 2020 Masters, Johnson paid an emotional tribute to his wife Gretzky.

“She’s such a big supporter of mine,” he said. “Obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you, I’ve spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or travelling on the road, whatever it is.

“So you need that special person, especially with the kids. She does a great job taking care of everything else so all I got to do is worry about golf.”