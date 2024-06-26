Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is a former Masters champion and a LIV Golf convert – but who is Patrick Reed’s wife?

Patricck Reed etched his name into history when winning the Green Jacket in 2018 as he claimed his first major title at Augusta National.

He was also multiple winner on the PGA Tour, and now plays his golf on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League.

Throughout his career, Patrick Reed has been supported closely by his wife Justine Karain.

Patrick Reed’s wife Justine Karain

Patrick Reed has been with his wife Justine Karain since the pair’s college days and she has since followed the highs and lows of his golfing career around the world. The couple are believed to have married in 2012.

Explaining how he met Justine, Reed told Golf Digest: “I was a freshman at the University of Georgia, and her younger sister, Kris, was at LSU. Kris came to visit, and we went on one date, and I texted her to confirm she’d made it back home safe. No response.

“So I reached out to Justine on Facebook, who confirmed her sister was back and got frank with me about why it was probably not going to work out. So I start talking with Justine, who I discovered is this incredibly driven person who was pursuing dual degrees while working to become a nurse.

“We kept talking as a couple of years went by; then we started dating. Best decision of my life.”

Justine became a nurse before taking on the role of Reed’s caddie as he looked to establish himself on the PGA Tour. The couple travelled the country to compete in qualifying tournaments during his early days as a professional.

“We were road warriors, driving Justine’s Lexus IS 250 sedan, chasing Monday qualifiers around the country just like they did in the old days,” Reed said.” I had extra clubs and clothes. She had a full bag of makeup, full bag of hair products, 50 pairs of shoes.

“Pretty hilarious just trying to tilt down the seat to catch some sleep as she’s driving through the night so that I could make a tee time. With her caddying, we went six for eight in PGA Tour Mondays that year. For her to put her dreams aside to support me, I’ll never forget that. Someday I hope to be half the person she is.”

Justine caddied for Reed for his first two seasons out on the PGA Tour, and the couple shared success with his victory at the Wyndham Championship back in 2013.

A year later, Justine fell pregnant and was replaced on the bag by her brother Kessler Karain.

Patrick Reed and Justine Karain now have two children together – daughter Windsor-Wells, who was born in 2014, and son Barrett Benjamin, who was born in 2017.