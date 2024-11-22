Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the most successful golfers in history – but who is Phil Mickelson’s wife?

Mickelson has won six major titles in his decorated career and has lived quite an extraordinary life defined by golf.

He became the oldest major champion ever with his victory at the 2021 PGA Championship and became the centre of a golfing storm just a year later when he turned his back on the PGA Tour – where he won 45 times – to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League.

Much has changed in Mickelson’s life, over the past few years in particular, but one constant throughout it all has been his wife Amy Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson’s wife is Amy Mickelson.

Phil and Amy dating back at Arizona State University in 1992, when they were both students. Phil was making a name for himself in golf, while Amy was a cheerleader for the Phoenix Suns basketball team.

Amy and Phil Mickelson got married in 1996 and have since had three children together.

The couple’s first daughter Amanda, was born just hours after Phil finished runner-up in the 1999 US Open. Middle child Sophia was born in 2001, while the youngest Evan was born in 2003.

They set up the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation a year later in 2004, with the aim of supporting families in times of trouble.

“Family is our own number-one priority,” Mickelson said. “Both Amy and I benefited by being raised in our own strong, loving families and now we’re fortunate and thankful to be in a position to help others strengthen their own family bonds.”

In 2009, Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer, with Phil taking some time away from the PGA Tour to support his wife.

Amy overcame breast cancer after an almost year-long battle and was present to see her emotional husband win the Masters at Augusta National in 2010.

“I don’t normally shed tears over wins, and when Amy and I hugged off 18, that was a very emotional moment for us and something that I’ll look back on and just cherish,” Mickelson said after winning the Green Jacket. “I’ll cherish every moment of this week.”

Amy and Phil Mickelson launched the Birdies for Brave initiative back in 2004, which is a program created to raise funds for military charities.