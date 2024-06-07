Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The American has become a huge name on the PGA Tour, but who is Will Zalatoris’ wife?

Born in 1996, Zalatoris has his best years in golf ahead of him and returned from serious injury in November 2023.

The American was on the sidelines for eight months, which meant it was a long time between seeing his game and the company he keeps at events.

That is because Will Zalatoris has been spotted regularly with wife Caitlin Sellers.

Will Zalatoris’ wife Caitlin Sellers

It was at college that Will Zalatoris met his wife Caitlin Sellers. The pair have been together since late 2018.

Sellers, from Dallas, Texas, also attended Wake Forest for her undergraduate degree before earning a Masters degree from the University of Texas.

April 2021 proved a fruitful time for Zalatoris who, after finishing T2 on his Masters debut, got engaged to Sellers.

Will Zalatoris’ wife tends to keep out of the public eye, although has been sighted with Zalatoris at several events.

Those include his first and only Korn Ferry Tour win in 2020 at the TPC Colorado Championship.

And amid his rise into the world’s top 50, Zalatoris got married to Sellers in December 2022, just a few months after winning for the first time on the PGA Tour.

The triumph was at the lucrative FedEx St Jude Championship, where Sellers asked the wrong question, according to the star golfer.

“I kind of had a hilarious conversation with my fiancée about it because she asked me on Thursday night what my plans were if I didn’t make the weekend,” he said.

“I told her let’s cross that bridge when we get there.” Ultimately, Zalatoris would go on to win the event in a dramatic play-off with Sepp Straka.

It was all in good spirit, though, as the pair then tied the knot.

Zalatoris posted on Instagram: “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you.”