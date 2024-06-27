Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Team Europe Ryder Cup captain got married in 2007, so who is Luke Donald’s wife?

Luke Donald’s wife is Chicago native Diane Antonopoulos, who was born in Greece.

The couple tied the knot in Santorini, in her home country, which is where Antonopoulos’ family is from.

Through a career of highs and lows, Luke Donald’s wife has remained a prominent figure in his life, so who is she?

Who is Luke Donald’s wife Diane Antonopoulos?

Luke Donald’s wife Diane Antonopoulos met the Englishman while they both studied at the Northwestern University in Illinois.

While Donald studied art on the Chicago campus, his wife, who was born in 1982, studied psychology.

Donald joined the university in 1997 on a golf scholarship and caught the eye on the golf course due to his performances.

As he crossed paths with his wife, Donald triumphed in the 1999 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, where he shot 284 to break Tiger Woods’ 1996 championship record.

Two years later, the multiple tour winner began dating Antonopoulos, after they graduated college.

An Instagram post from Luke Donald’s wife suggests the couple became official in 2001 and got engaged after five years together.

A year after their engagement in June 2006, the couple got married and have remained together since.

That proved to be a successful time for the two-time BMW PGA champion, as he became the world number one in 2011.

And one year before that, in 2010, he and his wife had their first of three daughters, Elle, in February.

The couple embraced parenthood on two more occasions, as daughters Sophia and Georgina were born in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

In between that period, in April 2012, Donald lost his number on ranking in the world to Rory McIlroy.

Despite still playing competitively, Donald suffered a period of injuries and poor form after reaching the top spot.

The Ryder Cup captain continues to make appearances on the DP World Tour, and lives with his wife and children between their two houses in Illinois and Florida.

Luke Donald won the Ryder Cup as captain in 2023 and has taken the job on again for Europe’s away match against the United States in 2025.