His success on the course lead to an Open Championship win in 2023, so who is his Brian Harman’s wife?

Harman dominated the field at Royal Liverpool as he cruised to victory by six shots in golf’s oldest major two years ago.

From nowhere, that victory earned him his first ever spot in the US Ryder Cup team as he automatically qualified for Zach Johnson’s team for the 2023 showdown in Rome.

But Harman’s wife was not in attendance at Hoylake to watch her husband’s finest hour in the sport.

Instead, his wife, Kelly Van Slyke, was 3000 miles away watching the American lift the Claret Jug on television.

According to US broadcaster Dan Hicks, Van Slyke was actually in New York spending time with family.

Hicks revealed on commentary that he had text her to find out if she was watching Harman midway through his final round on the Sunday, and she replied saying she had just returned from a four-mile walk.

So, who is Brian Harman’s wife Kelly Van Slyke?

Brian Harman’s wife Kelly Van Slyke

Brian Harman’s wife Kelly Van Slyke has been married to the American golfer since December 2014.

Harman shared the story of his proposal earlier that year, where he planned for his wife-to-be to find her engagement ring in the pockets of her new trousers.

“I videotaped the whole thing, her trying on the pants and finding the ring,” Harman recalled. “It was awesome.”

Van Slyke has experienced all the highs and lows of Harman’s career on the PGA Tour and in majors, from his first win at the John Deere Classic in 2014 up until the famous Open triumph in 2023.

Van Slyke is from New York and has a degree in biology after studying at the public liberal arts college SUNY Genesco.

She started her career working as a pilates instructor but is now working as a radiation therapist.

Harman and Van Slyke live together in Sea Island, Georgia and have now spent over a decade in a relationship.

The couple have three children, two sons named Walter and Jack and daughter Cooper Marie.

Harman likes to get his family involved in the traditional Masters par-3 contest.

Wife Kelly and first born Cooper Marie were spotted enjoying themselves at Augusta before the Masters in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kelly was at Marco Simone Golf Club to support Harman in his debut appearance at the Ryder Cup in 2023.

At the event, he told reporters that his wife threw him a ‘Brian the Butcher’-themed party following his Open success.