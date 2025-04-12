Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is already one of the best players of his generation and a two-time Masters champion – but who is Scottie Scheffler’s wife?

Scottie Scheffler’s wife is his childhood sweetheart Meredith Scudder, as the pair have been together since their high school days.

Both from Texas, they tied the knot in 2020 after being in a relationship for six years.

Meredith has been with Scheffler every step of the way on his golfing journey from the unknown to major champion and US Ryder Cup star.

She is regularly spotted at tournaments and has celebrated with Scheffler after some of his finest moments on the golf course.

Meredith also gave birth to the couple’s first child – a boy named Bennett – on May 8, 2024.

Meet Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder

Scheffler’s wife was raised in Texas with two siblings named Andrew and Stephanie.

She attended Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, until 2014 before enrolling at Texas A&M University, where she studied studying business and communication.

Meredith got her Bachelor’s degree in 2018 and has worked as a university counsellor and an events organiser.

She is also the director of curating opportunities at Behind Every Door (BED), a non-profit organisation aimed to support children in underdeveloped areas in Dallas.

How did Scottie Scheffler meet his wife Meredith Scudder?

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder first met in high school but went separate ways for university, as Scheffler attended the University of Texas whilst he progressed through the college golf ranks.

The pair dated long-distance at first and maintained their relationship through university.

In June 2020, Scheffler proposed on a hike at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Texas. The couple then had a Winter Wonderland-themed wedding in December 2020.

“At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously,” Meredith told Golf Digest. “Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.”

Shortly after his second Masters win in April 2024, Scheffler and wife Meredith welcomed their first child to the world. He became a father to Bennett who has been spotted after golf tournaments.

Scheffler skipped the Genesis Scottish Open in July, 2024, to spend some much needed time with his wife and son.

“I’ve played the Scottish the last few years and it’s a great tournament, and I was sad not to be able to play the event this year, but it was important for me just to be at home and rest,” he said.

“I hadn’t had a good stretch at home since Bennett had been born, so it was nice for Meredith and I just to be at home, enjoy time with the family, go on vacation and rest up for the rest of the season.”

Bennett was even on hand to see his dad win gold at the Olympics in Paris in August 2024.