He’s one of the most loved stars on the PGA Tour – but who is Max Homa’s wife?

Homa has also built a decent CV in the states, winning multiple PGA Tour titles and becoming a Ryder Cupper at Marco Simone in 2023.

So who is Max Homa’s wife? Here is everything you need to know about Lacey Croom…

Who is Max Homa’s wife?

The Californian has been married to Lacey Croom since 2019 and the couple have since started a family together.

In 2022, Homa and Croom announced they were expecting their first child together and their son Cam Andrew Homa was born on the 30th October 2022.

Then, ahead of the 2025 Masters, Homa announced he and his wife were expecting a second child.

“Baby no.2 coming soon,” he wrote on Instagram with a picture of the family of three at Augusta National.

The pair also have a dog named Scott.

Croom is as a real-estate agent and licensed Real-Estate Appraiser and Realtor who has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from California State University.

She now works in Arizona and California and reportedly began dating PGA Tour star Homa in 2013. The couple tied the knot six years later.

Their wedding in November 2019 came just months after Homa secured his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour.

He won the Wells Fargo Championship in May by three shots over Joel Dahmen.

Homa is known for his popularity on social media and dedicated his first Instagram post to his wife in 2020.

“First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because; 1) I love her and she always comes first; and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight,” he wrote on the social media platform.

He also posted a Mother’s Day tribute to Lacey, who took his last name after they got married.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the strongest, most loving person I could imagine!” Homa wrote. “U impress me every day.

“If Cam could talk I think he’d ask for some food, but right after that he’d say how lucky he is to have such an amazing woman he gets to call Mom.

“Thank u so much for bringing this little man into the world. He makes every day brighter and I love u both so much. I’m proud of u.”

Max Homa’s wife Lacey and their son Cam have both taken part in the traditional par-3 tournament at the Masters, where families get involved in the light-hearted pre-Augusta National contest.

She is also regularly spotted at other events, including the Presidents Cup.