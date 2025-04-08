Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is a multiple PGA Tour winner, but who is Max Homa’s caddie?

Until the 2025 Masters, Homa’s caddie was a man named Joe Greiner, a long-time friend and looper of the Californian.

But in a shock move, the pair parted ways, leaving Homa on the hunt for a new caddie before the first major of the season.

He turned to Bill Harke, a veteran caddie who has worked for the likes of Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.

Here’s a bit more on Homa’s new caddie – and his previous one…

Max Homa’s caddie

Since finishing in a tie for third at the 2024 Masters, Homa suffered a dramatic downturn in form.

Between that tournament and this year’s trip down Magnolia Lane, the two-time Presidents Cup winner recorded one top ten finish.

And in the lead up to the Masters, he missed five consecutive cuts.

During that run, Homa began to make sweeping changes in a bid to turn the tables and rescue his game.

It included splitting with his long-time equipment sponsor Titleist at the beginning of 2025, whilst he also stopped working with long-time coach Mark Blackburn last autumn.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Homa said of his slump: “It’s hard to care this much about something and just not get anything out of it.

“It’s like you’re in a very toxic relationship. I might be the toxic one, but it’s still toxic.”

Next on the conveyor belt of change was his caddie. Greiner, who had been on Homa’s bag since 2019, also went his own direction.

The pair joined forces in 2013 and enjoyed some success, but it wasn’t long-lived.

After a brief stint together, Greiner left Homa’s bag and began working alongside fellow American Kevin Chappell.

However, after teaming up again in 2019 and a six-year spell, Homa told the PGA Tour website that they’d called it quits.

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways, and it will be sad to see him go,” Homa said.

“I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”

There has since been another twist, though.

On the eve of the Masters, Homa confirmed the decision was not his.

“It was not my choice so it sucked,” he explained. “But we always had a deal that we’re friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did.

“But I was happy that he did it, because I would rather — you know, at the end of my days we continue to be great friends than one of us resent the other for how hard this game can be on a relationship.”

Now, Homa will hope to have a turnaround with Harke on the bag.

He has been dedicated to being a caddie since 2004, and he started his career with San Jose State University standout Janice Moodie, among others, on the LPGA Tour.

In 2008, he moved onto the Korn Ferry Tour and now plies his trade on the PGA Tour.

Harke has caddied for several players including Paul Casey, James Hahn, Ryan Moore, and even Min Woo Lee – and the pair won the Genesis Scottish Open together in 2017.