Masters champion Patrick Reed has issued a response to historic cheating allegations made against the LIV Golf star.

Reed, who won at Augusta National in 2018, shut down the accusations – which included one for theft – during his time at the University of Georgia.

The claims were brought to light by author Shane Ryan, who contended that Reed cheated in a team qualifying round at college, while he also stole from his teammates.

After appearing in his book “Slaying the Tiger: A Year Inside the Ropes on the New PGA Tour,” Ryan was named in Reed’s failed defamation lawsuit he brought last year against individuals in the golf media.

Despite later telling Golf Channel he was dismissed for alcohol violations; Reed has once again rubbished the reports.

Speaking to Dylan Dethier, of Golf.com, the 33-year-old insisted he is unsure where the accusations sprung from, labelling them ‘BS’.

Dethier said: “these allegations of cheating and stealing that have kind of followed you from college,” before Reed interrupted: “I have no idea where that came from. Absolutely no idea.”

After turning professional in 2011, Reed started his college golf career in 2008 at the University of Georgia.

Reed admitted to Dethier that he was “unhappy” during his time in Athens, prompting him to leave the university.

While at Georgia, Reed pleaded guilty to an arrest for underage drinking and possessing a fake ID. For the misdemeanour, he was put on probation, fined and sentenced to 60 hours of community service.

However, leaving UGA was a decision Reed doesn’t regret.

“The reason I left UGA is because I was unhappy and to be honest with you, I’m glad I did because who knows what those next couple of years would have been like,” he said.

Hitting back at the allegations, Reed went on to say: “I mean, both coaches even signed statements saying that, no, I have never stolen or cheated ever. So, I mean, that stuff to me is BS obviously.

“I don’t know who [did it], because it’s all these unnamed sources, no one is actually putting a name to it.

“So, it’s one of those where I don’t know how or why it has come out especially [when] it didn’t come out whilst I was in college.”

Since graduating Augusta State University, Reed has won nine times on the PGA Tour and three times on the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, scrutiny marked large parts of his career on the established American circuit before defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in 2022.

The Texas-born golfer was handed a two-stroke penalty at the 2019 Hero World Challenge after he was deemed to have improved his lie.

Most recently, he was accused of cheating at the Dubai Desert Classic in February last year.

