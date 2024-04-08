Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Only three players have ever successfully defended their Masters crown.

Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sir Nick Faldo are the legendary triumvirate who have managed to claim back-t0-back Green Jackets at Augusta National.

Faldo – the winner in 1989, 1990 and 1996 – hopes that exclusive club will not have a new member as Jon Rahm plots his own title defence in Georgia this week.

“I wish him all the best but I hope the club stays at three!” the six-time major champion quipped on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

Rahm leads a contingent of 13 LIV Golf players at the Masters, fresh from a T4 finish on the Saudi-backed circuit’s most recent stop in Miami.

The Spaniard is yet to win a LIV event since making the lucrative switch from the PGA Tour in December, but hasn’t finished worse than eighth in his first five starts.

However in the build-up to last year’s Masters, Rahm won three events on the PGA Tour – The Sentry, The American Express and Genesis Invitational – and Faldo believes he could lack the “right intensity” for the first major of the season.

“I know that he made comments about watching Riviera and thought he wished he was there,” Faldo said, referring to Rahm missing February’s defence of the Genesis in LA.

“I thought The Players was good, that was exciting and I bet he wished he was in there. He has been playing resort courses in his shorts for the last couple of months and hasn’t really been tested yet.

“He’s a hell of a player, but he’s going to have to make a little bit more effort to step it up and get the right intensity.

“Whether coming to defend you can do it, or whether he’s just not quite sharp enough because he hasn’t tested himself quite as much, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Rahm is hoping to have his caddie Adam Hayes back on the bag for his Augusta tilt this week after illness forced the American to sit out the tournament at Trump Doral.

“Obviously I feel bad for Adam,” Rahm said. “Hopefully he gets better soon, which he will. It takes a lot for him not to caddie. Let’s just say that.”

