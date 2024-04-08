Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Scottie Scheffler returns to Augusta National looking to become one of just a handful of World No 1 players to win the Masters.

After a tie for tenth as defending champion last time out, Scheffler will no doubt be in the hunt for a second Green Jacket come Sunday.

bunkered.co.uk caught up with the Rolex Testimonee to learn more about his short but special relationship with this tournament…

* * *

Can you describe the emotions of putting on the iconic Green Jacket after your maiden victory at the Masters in 2022 and joining an esteemed group of players to have won the Masters?

Putting on the Green Jacket is pretty special! The ceremony itself is beautiful. You are up on top of the hill, looking down over the golf course, the sun is setting and it is the Masters. Everything is perfect – the grass is green and the trees are green.

It was very emotional for me. My whole family was there, my coach was there – basically everyone who had helped guide me along the way for years to get to that moment was there. To put on the Green Jacket was extremely cool.

Being able to join the long list to have won the Masters such as Tiger and Jack and being able to go into the Champions Locker Room every year is a really cool experience. As you are putting on the Green Jacket, the emotions flow through you and I was just really grateful to be in that moment.

Did this moment exceed all expectations and dreams you had as a golfer growing up?

As a young golfer, you always dream of making the putt on the 18th hole to win the Masters. I four-putted the last hole so it was not necessarily the dream, childhood moment of making the winning putt but the walk up the 18th hole was extremely surreal.

My caddie, Ted Scott, and I had a conversation when we were walking up, saying thanks, being grateful and just really enjoying the moment. I think we really did [enjoy the moment] and the results of my putting on the 18th green probably show how much we were enjoying it. I think the feeling that you get with the achievement and the gratefulness of being able to achieve a lifelong dream is so special.

It is just really fun to put on the Green Jacket and when you go back the next year, you get to host the Champions Dinner and do all the things that you have dreamed about. Going from being a little kid learning to play the game to winning the Masters is a truly humbling experience.

How are you feeling ahead of the 2024 Masters?

I am excited for another major season and another season on the PGA Tour. Having a nice off-season was really great for me – just to be at home and spend time with family and friends here, and get ready for the season well-rested and ready to go. I am excited by the stuff that I have been working on in terms of my game. My ball-striking still feels great and I am excited by how my putting is starting to feel. Anytime that you tee up at Augusta is special and I am excited to just go out there again and compete.

Will your preparation be any different for the 2024 tournament returning as a previous champion?

Mentally, it is a bit different going into a tournament that you have won before. When you step up there, you know how the course plays late in the week and in short, you know what it takes to win – it is really as simple as that.

Returning as a previous champion gives you a bit more confidence going into the tournament knowing that you have what it takes to be able to get it done there. As you are preparing for the tournament, you have that winning experience and know what the golf course plays like, so it naturally gives you a bit more confidence.

What are you most looking forward to about returning to the Masters?

Going into the Champions Locker Room every year is just the coolest thing in the world. When you go back to the Masters, park in the champions parking lot, walk into the clubhouse and head upstairs, you see all the greats of the game lined up in one room and I think that is pretty tough to beat! I get excited going there to play the course but also to just go into the Champions Locker Room.

How do you manage the pressure and expectations while challenging for a title at such a prestigious event?

How I deal with pressure and expectations is all through my preparation. When I show up to a tournament, I want to be as prepared as possible so that when I step up on the first tee to hit that first shot, I can tell myself that I have done everything that I can in order to play well at this tournament and in turn, I can let go of all the pressure and compete.

When I go into the big tournaments like the major championships, or any event for that matter, I just try to control what I can control, show up with a good attitude, being committed to my shots and being prepared. Outside of that, I cannot control the results. I can only control what I am doing and when I step on that first tee, I just remind myself that I have done all that I could and it is time to let go, compete and have fun.

What are your three most iconic Masters moments?

First, it has to be Jack Nicklaus’s victory in 1986 to claim his sixth Masters and his putt on the 17th. I have watched that back nine a few times and it was just really cool for him to win the tournament at that time.

I would then have to say Tiger’s chip on the 16th hole in 2005. I rewatched the video the other day with the Nike ball stopping on the edge of the cup. I think those two moments are the standouts for me.

In terms of a third iconic moment, I guess you cannot look past Tiger’s victory in 2019. When I think of that tournament, I think of Tiger going around that course in high-winds and he had the winning recipe that week. It seemed like everyone got to the 12th hole and was hitting it in the water but then Tiger stepped up and hit it onto the green. In the blink of an eye, he had complete control of the tournament.

What are your main goals for 2024?

I never really set long-term goals. I always just try my best to stay in the present and get a little bit better at a time.

I do not make huge changes or drastic adjustments to try and improve immediately; instead, I try to put in the proper work each day to get a little bit better and so going into 2024, what I’m trying to do is simply improve a little bit at a time.

Scottie Scheffler was speaking to bunkered.co.uk as a Rolex Testimonee after joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in being associated with the brand in 2022.

How has your relationship with Rolex evolved since you became a Testimonee in 2022?

Having a partnership with Rolex and to be associated with such a brand is extremely special. I grew up watching so many of the tremendous Rolex advertisement, so I still find it a bit weird seeing my face pop up on the commercials every now and then. I am very proud to be associated with the brand.

Anytime that you can be mentioned alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods is very special. I grew up trying to emulate Tiger on the course and watching a little bit of Jack but more so Tiger because he was more my era. Anytime that I can be seen side by side with him is very special and a real dream come true moment for me.

Can you share a particular moment or experience that highlighted the significance of your partnership with Rolex?

I would probably say that the thing that stood out to me most was a moment after the Masters in 2022. My brain sometimes has a hard time processing what is going on. Sitting and reflecting is not necessarily a great skill of mine. When I was at home a few weeks after the tournament, I was sent the advertisement that Rolex had produced from my Masters win. It was such a beautiful advertisement. The imagery was incredible and then all of a sudden, I pop up on the screen and it shows the highlights of us winning. It was one of those, “Wow, this is really where my life has come” moments. Just to be a part of the advertisements is very special to me as a player.