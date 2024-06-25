Sign up for our daily newsletter

He is a European Ryder Cup legend and one of the most successful players in European Tour history – but who is Lee Westwood’s wife?

Lee Westwood has won multiple times on both the PGA Tour and European Tour and is widelyregarded as one of the best players in history not to have won a major championship.

The Englishman is also in the prestigious club of players who have reached the summit of the world rankings. He was No.1 for a total of 22 weeks, and now plays his golf on the LIV Golf League after moving to the Saudi-backed series in 2022.

And his caddie in many of his recent tournaments has been his wife, Helen Storey.

Who is Lee Westwood’s wife Helen Storey?

Lee Westwood’s wife Helen Storey hails from Newcastle and has worked as a fitness consultant.

The couple are believed to have first got together in 2015 after meeting through Westwood’s friend Graham Wylie, who is the husband of Storey’s sister.

Lee Westwood and Helen Storey married in Las Vegas in 2021. He had previously been married to Laurae Coltart, but divorced in 2017.

Storey is well known on tour after first caddying for Westwood back in 2018 at the Made in Denmark tournament.

She was on the bag when Westwood picked up his 24th victory on the European Tour at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City in South Africa in 2018.

And she has shared looping for duties for Westwood with the golfer’s son Sam.

Helen is a handy golfer herself, with Westwood sharing clips on social media of his wife hitting shots whilst at events, including when she hit the green in the annual caddie competition at the 2022 Players Championship.

 

