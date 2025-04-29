Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He’s a former world number one and a multiple major champion – but who is Dustin Johnson’s caddie?

Dustin Johnson has long been considered one of the greatest players of his generation. The American star has won the US Open and the Masters, competed in the Ryder Cup and has racked up millions in prize money during a garlanded career.

And Dustin Johnson’s caddie since back in late 2013 has been his brother Austin. So what do we know about Austin Johnson, DJ’s caddie?

Who is Dustin Johnson’s caddie Austin Johnson?

Dustin Johnson and his caddie Austin Johnson share a close relationship and have grown even closer since the golfer turned to his brother as caddie.

• Who is Tony Finau’s caddie?

• Who is Rasmus Hojgaard’s caddie?

Austin had been planning a career in pharmaceutical sales before he started looping for Johnson, a decision that has provided rich success for both brothers.

Johnson had Bobby Brown on the bag in his early days on the PGA Tour, while Tiger Woods’ ex caddie Joe LaCava also had a brief stint on his bag.

But he has remained loyal to Austin, even after his move to the LIV Golf League in 2022.

“You travel with your caddie, eat with your caddie, spend all day with your caddie,” Dustin said. “It needs to be someone you like, someone you trust. I’m never gonna have with anyone else what I have with him.”

• Who is Nelly Korda’s caddie?

• Who is Ludvig Aberg’s caddie?

Austin, meanwhile, claimed after Dustin joined LIV that the move has been “life-changing” on a personal level.

“The (PGA) Tour was great to us, it was a great place to work, LIV is just better quality of work for caddies. I’m the most-spoiled caddie in the history of golf, don’t get me wrong, but like a lot of these guys, to have all the expenses paid for, to show up to work and know they’re gonna get a paycheck, it’s life changing. It really is.”