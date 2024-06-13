Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Swedish prodigy is quickly establishing himself as one of golf’s rising stars, but who is Ludvig Aberg’s caddie?

Ludvig Aberg won his first professional title – the 2023 Omega European Masters – just three months after turning pro.

In November 2023, just three months later, he won his first PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic.

Ludvig Aberg’s caddie during his incredible early rise was Jack Clarke. However, Aberg then decided to replace his caddie Clarke at the end of the 2023 campaign with Joe Skovron.

Joe Skovron has been the man by Aberg’s side during his debuts at major championships in 2024.

So, who is Joe Skovron, Ludvig Aberg’s new caddie? Here’s what you need to know about Aberg’s looper…

Ludvig Aberg’s caddie Joe Skovron

Ludvig Aberg turned pro in June 2023 after a glittering college career and made six consecutive cuts before the run ended at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ludvig Aberg’s previous caddie Jack Clarke had been on the bag for most of his starts in 2023, including his victory at the Omega European Masters and his first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic.

Clarke, a former pro, has been caddying for a few years, and began his career on the bag on the LPGA Tour, working with players including Sophia Popov, Linnea Strom, and Madelene Sagstrom – Clarke’s girlfriend.

Now though, he has parted ways with Clarke and has linked up with one of the most experienced loopers on the PGA Tour.

Joe Skovron, a retired college golf coach, has carried the bag in over 50 major championships and took the position as Ludvig Aberg’s caddie before the Swede had even played in one.

Skovron is best known for caddying for Rickie Fowler for 13 years. That relationship ended in August 2022, and Skovron then worked for another of golf’s most promising young talents in Tom Kim.

He is now set to get the best seat in the house following the early career of the special talent Ludvig Aberg, including his first major championship appearances in 2024.