Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

She is having the best year of her career in 2024 – but who is Nelly Korda’s caddie?

Born in 1998, Nelly Korda has established herself as one of the most dominant players in the game, with over a dozen LPGA victories and multiple major wins to her name.

Seven of those triumphs – one of them a major – have come so far in 2024, cementing Korda as the women’s world No.1.

The Floridian earned her first LPGA Tour win at 20-years-old and has since represented Team USA at the Solheim Cup three times and won an Olympic gold medal for good measure.

By her side throughout it all has been caddie Jason McDede.

• Who is Nelly Korda’s coach?

• Who is Nelly Korda’s boyfriend?

Nelly Korda’s caddie Jason McDede.

Nelly Korda’s caddie is Jason McDede.

The pair started working together at the beginning of the 2018 season, two years after she made her professional debut in 2016.

But the winning began with McDede on the bag, as Korda lifted the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship in October 2018.

Since then, they have won multiple LPGA and Ladies European Tour events, but the biggest scalp arguably at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2021.

That was undoubtedly Korda’s big breakthrough year, winning four times, a gold medal and becoming the women’s world No.1 for the first time.

McDede had been with a fellow LPGA winner before working with Korda, as the American caddie worked for Lizette Salas.

Nelly Korda’s caddie is the husband of tour pro Caroline Masson. The German golfer is also a multiple winner and Solheim Cup star.

In 2019, McDede was met with a dilemma, as Korda faced up against Masson in a play-off for the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA title.

• Who is Tony Finau’s caddie?

• Who is Rasmus Hojgaard’s caddie?

Korda would win the three-way battle, which also featured Minjee Lee, with a birdie on the first hole.

McDede later said: “There were some congratulations and some big-time respect from everyone in the group towards each other.

“Caroline was very happy for Nelly and myself and I think she was also proud of how hard she fought.

“You can always say ‘what if’ in golf but I think, for a long career, you have to take the good weeks and remember them more than the bad weeks.”

While McDede has been the mainstay on Korda’s bag through most of her pro career, she also had Tiger Woods’ ex-looper Joe LaCava on board at one point.

After working together for several years, McDede took an extended break for personal reasons, so Korda drafted in LaCava.

Now Patrick Cantlay’s full-time bagman, LaCava took on Nelly’s bag for the Founders Cup in May 2023.