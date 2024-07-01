Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the brightest talents on the DP World tour, but who is Rasmus Hojgaard’s caddie?

The Danish star is a multiple winner on the formerly known European Tour and enjoyed a highly successful amateur career.

In 2023, he narrowly missed out on securing a PGA Tour card for 2024 and earning a place on Team Europe for the Ryder Cup.

Hojgaard, the twin brother of Ryder Cup star Nicolai, has had a few caddies, but now relies on the services of Tom Ayling.

Who is Rasmus Hojgaard’s caddie Tom Ayling?

Having turned pro at the beginning of 2019, it only took until that December for Hojgaard to get off the mark.

He won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at just 18-years-old, winning for the first time on only his fifth European Tour start.

Soon after that win, Hojgaard began working with experienced caddie Jonathan Smart in February 2020.

Smart had previously worked with Danny Willett, Matt Wallace, Lucas Bjerregaard and Branden Grace, while he is now on the bag of Cameron Tringale.

Since then, Rasmus Hojgaard has worked with Tom Ayling. He began caddying on tour when he was 20, and the pair have struck a winning partnership.

Whilst doing his PGA degree, Rasmus Hojgaard’s caddie Tom Ayling was asked to caddie for his friend Benjamin Herbert on the Challenge Tour.

And that turned out to be a blessing, as Ayling has gone onto work with Christian Cevaer, Jose-Filipe Lima, Victor Dubuisson and Alexander Levy.

The highlight was working with Frenchman Dubuisson for around a year and a half. He was on the bag for the 2104 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

“The Ryder Cup at Gleneagles was my best golfing week ever,” he said. “It doesn’t get much better than that for a caddie or player – one of the highlights of any golfing career.”