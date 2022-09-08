6 stars get PGA Tour reprieve after LIV defections

Six players who lost their PGA Tour cards have been handed a reprieve following the latest round of defections to LIV Golf.

Last week half a dozen more players – including world No.2 Cam Smith – jumped ship to the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III and Joaquin Niemann joined Smith in ditching the established circuit, earning themselves indefinite bans in the process.

Fortunately for six other stars, the newly-created spaces meant they moved inside the top 125 on the points list for 2021/22. They now have full status for the new season, which begins next week, and are guaranteed entry into the PLAYERS Championship.

Keep reading to find out who they are...

Matt Wallace

Now playing most of his golf in the US, Wallace had a good start to the season with a tie for fourth at the ZOZO Championship. But he found things tougher after that, eventually finishing 136th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Austin Smotherman

Smotherman will be the most grateful of the six. Needing a par on the final hole of the second round at the Wyndham Championship to make the cut and guarantee his card, he made a double-bogey to lose his status – or so he thought.

Justin Lower

It wasn’t the easiest of seasons for Lower. He found himself at 138th in the FedEx Cup standings despite top-tens at the Barbasol Championship and Zurich Classic.

Doc Redman

Having kept his card following his rookie year, Redman had a hard time in 2022 despite finishing third at the Zurich Classic. But having been handed a reprieve, he will be hoping to make it count.

Danny Willett

A late rally from the 2016 Masters champion, who had his only top-ten of the year at the 3M Open, initially wasn’t enough to secure his status. However, he’s now back in the frame for next year.

Kelly Kraft

Without a top-ten all year, Kraft was destined for the Korn Ferry Tour finals. But thanks to the six LIV defectors, he’s back in the big-time for 2023.