He’s one of the most talented golfers in the world – but who is Cameron Smith’s wife?

The Australian rose to sporting stardom with his win at the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews.

Smith produced one of the best final rounds in major history to snatch the title from Rory McIlroy on the Old Course in 2022.

And just weeks later, it was announced that Smith would be joining the lucrative LIV Golf League, fronted by his Aussie compatriot Greg Norman.

Before joining LIV, he was pictured for the first time with his then girlfriend after winning the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

But he is now a married man, so who is Cameron Smith’s wife?

Who is Cameron Smith’s wife Shanel Naoum Smith?

Cameron Smith’s wife is Shanel Naoum Smith.

The pair married in December 2023.

It is unclear when Cameron Smith and Shanel Naoum Smith started dating, as they keep their relationship private off the course, but they have now tied the knot.

They couple were first photographed together in 2022, when the Australian won the PLAYERS Champinship before he won the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago.

They got married in Brisbane, Australia, Smith’s home city, at the Cathedral of St. Stephen in December and were congratulated by Smith’s LIV Golf team shortly after.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Congrats Cam & Shanel. Our Captain got married over the festive period and we’re delighted for the happy couple.”

Meanwhile, his wife is often spotted watching on at tournaments, so here’s some more info on his biggest supporter.

Naoum, otherwise known as Dr Shanel Naoum, is a chiropractor and works at an Orthopedic Specialist in Jacksonville, Florida.

That’s where she was born and raised, and where she now lives with her husband, Smith, the captain of LIV team Rippers GC.

The pair live in Ponte Vedre Beach, where the PGA Tour is based at its TPC Sawgrass headquarters and it is believed their waterside mansion cost around $2.4m in 2020.

It’s believed to be one of two properties they move between – the other is a $4.85m mansion in Brisbane.

Smith’s wife studied at the University of North Florida and the Palmer College of Chiropractic before specialising in manual manipulations, auto injuries, and extremity & spinal disorders.

In addition to his wife’s success away from the treatment table, Naoum is bilingual. She is fluent in both Arabic and English.