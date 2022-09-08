Matt Fitzpatrick blasts "unfair" strategic alliance

Matt Fitzpatrick criticised the PGA Tour over its part in the “strategic alliance” with the DP World Tour, warning the US circuit needs to “live up” to its side of the bargain.

The two tours strengthened their working relationship earlier this year in light of the threat posed by LIV Golf. However, sweeping changes to the PGA Tour have since been announce, requiring the top players to play in a series of "elite" events.

For Fitzpatrick, that means he will have to play at least 20 times on the new-look circuit, as well as four times on the DP World Tour in order to keep his card.

In an interview with Golf Digest, the US Open champion urged PGA Tour chiefs to include events on the European circuit among “elite” tournaments.

He warned bosses against a repeat of the Genesis Scottish Open in July, for which roughly half of the field was drawn from the US circuit – something Fitzpatrick claimed “screwed” DP World Tour players.

“I do hope that events in Europe are part of whatever the final plan is,” Fitzpatrick said.

“The PGA Tour needs to live up to their role in the strategic alliance. I think it’s important that three or four DP World Tour events are part of the elite event mix.

“I was disappointed this year when so many spots in the Scottish Open were taken away from DP World Tour players. That was unfair. They got very little in return. They got screwed in my opinion. But I understand that’s where the tours are going."

Rather than seeing the top European players cross over to the PGA Tour every season, Fitzpatrick believes the solution is for both organisations to co-exist and play future events.

“Overall, I am concerned for the European Tour with regard to what is going on,” he added.

“I’m not sure where it is going to be. They do need to play a lot fewer tournaments, but for more money. I’d rather see them playing a €2m event every two weeks than a €1m every week. But it’s tough to please everyone.

“It’s a balancing act between how you treat the star players and the rest. I’m not sure what the answer is. But both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour need to be running fewer events. The market is over-saturated. There is too much golf.”

