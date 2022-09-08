Former Masters runner-up in bid for DP World Tour card

2014 Masters runner-up Jonas Blixt will tee it up in Sweden next week in an effort to gain a DP World Tour card.

The Swede had been playing on an exemption on the PGA Tour thanks to his 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory, where he partnered with Open champion Cameron Smith.

However, he finished a lowly 215th in this season’s FedEx Cup rankings, meaning from next year he won't have status on any tour.

His best result of the 2021/22 season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished in a tie for 28th.



Blixt did recently attempt to regain his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour finals, but rounds of 76 and 68 meant he missed the cut in the all important season finale.

The 38-year-old made headlines in 2014 when he ran Bubba Watson close at Augusta National, and eventually finished in a tie with Jordan Spieth, three shots off the lead.

The three-time PGA Tour winner is in the field in Stockholm for the event, where he will need a strong showing over four rounds to advance to the second stage of Q School.

