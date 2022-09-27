search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB: Guido Migliozzi ends drought with Callaway

Gear

WITB: Guido Migliozzi ends drought with Callaway

By James Tait26 September, 2022
Callaway Cazoo Open de France DP World WITB Gear
Witb Guido Migliozzi Open De France

Guido Migliozzi chalked up his third DP World Tourvictory at the Cazoo Open de France.  

The Italian had his work cut out as he started five shots behind the leaders but he was in fine form in his final round shooting a superb 62 equalling the course record.  

Tied for the lead heading down the 18th, a perfect tee shot was needed in to this tough front right pin position with water surrounding the green. 

The young Italian showed nerves of steel, playing a perfect cut in close landing slightly below and left of the pin releasing and tracking toward the hole.  

Rogue St Ls Fairway 3 Wood

With the ball grazing the back edge of the hole it came to rest six feet away, which he duly converted. 

He was the only man to birdie the final hole on Sunday. 

This impressive final round consisted of a full bag of Callaway of equipment. Here are his tools of choice... 

Driver: RogueST Triple Diamond Driver 9 degree 

Fairway metal: RogueST LS Fairway Wood 18 degree 

Hybrid: Apex Hybrid 20 degree 

Irons: Apex Pro 19 3-6 Iron 

Irons: Apex MB 21 7-PW 

Wedges: JAWSRAW Wedges 50, 54 and 58 degree 

Putter: Odeyssey White Hot OG #1  

Ball: ChromeSoftX 22  

--

For more WITB, click HERE.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Cazoo Open de France

Related Articles - DP World

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans
Shane Lowry delivers brutal Bryson DeChambeau takedown
Pro disqualified after one hole at DP World Tour Q-school
PGA Tour countersues “free riding” LIV Golf
Tour pro hits out after Dunhill Links snub

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow