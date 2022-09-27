WITB: Guido Migliozzi ends drought with Callaway

Guido Migliozzi chalked up his third DP World Tourvictory at the Cazoo Open de France.

The Italian had his work cut out as he started five shots behind the leaders but he was in fine form in his final round shooting a superb 62 equalling the course record.

Tied for the lead heading down the 18th, a perfect tee shot was needed in to this tough front right pin position with water surrounding the green.

The young Italian showed nerves of steel, playing a perfect cut in close landing slightly below and left of the pin releasing and tracking toward the hole.



With the ball grazing the back edge of the hole it came to rest six feet away, which he duly converted.

He was the only man to birdie the final hole on Sunday.

This impressive final round consisted of a full bag of Callaway of equipment. Here are his tools of choice...

Driver: RogueST Triple Diamond Driver 9 degree

Fairway metal: RogueST LS Fairway Wood 18 degree

Hybrid: Apex Hybrid 20 degree

Irons: Apex Pro 19 3-6 Iron

Irons: Apex MB 21 7-PW

Wedges: JAWSRAW Wedges 50, 54 and 58 degree

Putter: Odeyssey White Hot OG #1

Ball: ChromeSoftX 22

