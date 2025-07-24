Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Is there a golfer on the planet who hasn’t seen Happy Gilmore? Surely not.

Released in February 1996, the film stars Adam Sandler as the titular hero, a failed ice-hockey star who discovers that his powerful slapshot on the rink translates into monstrous drives on the golf course.

It’s an hour-and-a-half of shameless fun – and there is lots about the movie that you probably don’t know.

With its much-anticipated sequel hitting Netflix, what better time than now to properly geek-out about it…

—

1.

The character of Happy was inspired by Adam Sander’s childhood friend Kyle, who was a hockey player and regularly played golf with Sandler and Sandler’s father. Kyle reportedly went on to become a teacher in Sandler’s hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire.

2.

Happy’s homeless caddie (played by Allen Covert) actually has a name: Otto. His name is featured in the end credits and is spoken in a deleted scene but didn’t make its way into the main feature.

3.

The tour commissioner, “Doug”? Yeah, that’s Dennis Dugan – the film’s director, who also directed Sandler in other films such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy and You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.

4.

Everyone would surely agree that Christopher McDonald was fantastic as the movie’s bad guy, Shooter McGavin. However, he wasn’t the first choice for the role. It was, in fact, offered to Kevin Costner instead. The Oscar-winner turned it down, however and went on to appear in another golf film released the same year: Tin Cup.

5.

McDonald also originally turned down the role of Shooter as he had grown disillusioned with being typecast as an antagonist. However, he reconsidered after watching (and enjoying) Sandler’s previous film Billy Madison.\

6.

Carl Weathers’ character ‘Chubbs’ lost his right hand to an alligator. This was reportedly a nod to the fact that Weathers’ character in the 1987 Predator lost the same arm.

7.

Another subtle nod to Weathers’ past comes when Happy asks him why he didn’t play a real sport “like football or something”. Weathers was, in fact, a professional football player before turning his attention to acting.

8.

One more thing about Weathers. ‘Chubbs’ is regularly seen wearing Lacoste clothing throughout the movie. That’s no coincidence. He lost his hand to a ‘gator, remember.

9.

In a deleted scene, Happy throws the nursing home orderly (played by an uncredited Ben Stiller) out of a window after finding out how badly his grandma was treated.

10.

The original script for the film was rewritten by Judd Apatow, the man responsible for a string of comedy smash-hits, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up.

11.

Towards the end of the film, Shooter McGavin refers to ‘Mr Larson’, played by Richard Kiel, as “Frankenstein”. There’s a very good reason for that. Kiel played the Frankenstein monster in The Monkees: I Was a Teenage Monster in 1967.

12.

Along with Mark Lye, Lee Trevino is one of two real-life professional golfers to appear in the film. However, he later regretted his involvement. ‘If [I had known] they were going to use all those foul words in there, I never would have done it,’ the six-time major champion told a University of Texas function in 2013.

13.

Happy’s fight with gameshow host Bob Barker has passed into legend. However, Barker was originally unsure about making his cameo. It was only when he learned that he was going to win the fight with Happy that he agreed.

14.

The fight between Bob and Happy was the very first winner of the MTV Movie Award for ‘Best Fight’.

15.

Director Dennis Dugan offered Barker a stunt double for the fight but he declined. “Wait a minute,” he reportedly told Duggan. “I know how to fight.” True story: Barker studied Tang Soo Do Karate for years under Chuck Norris and his brother Aaron Norris.

16.

Want to visit the exact location of the fight? Head to the ninth hole (at nine, if you must) of Furry Creek Golf & Country Club in British Columbia. The club has since renamed the 325-yard par-4 “Happy’s Hole.”

17.

Other real courses used in the film include Riverway Golf Course and Swaneset Bay Resort & Country Club, also both in British Columbia

18.

The movie was the second feature film credit for Julie Bowen, who plays Happy’s love interest and tour publicist Virgina Venit. Bowen went on to become one of the highest paid television actresses in Hollywood for her recurring role as Claire Dunphy on hit sitcom Modern Family.

19.

The initial reviews of the film weren’t particularly kind…

Variety: “The general tone makes it difficult to elevate the gags beyond an occasional chuckle.”

Entertainment Weekly: “A one-joke Caddyshack for the blitzed and jaded.”

Chicago Sun-Times: “[Happy] doesn’t have a pleasing personality: He seems angry even when he’s not supposed to be, and his habit of pounding everyone he dislikes is tiring in a PG-13 movie.”

20.

Despite the reviews, the film was a huge commercial success. It was made for an estimated $12m and recouped $8.5m of that on the opening weekend of its release in the US. Worldwide, it grossed over $41m.