Ever wondered what $50k gets you for a golf holiday? Well, allow us to explain.

This Christmas, you can go take golf getaways to the extreme courtesy of Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese and Italy4Golf, who have teed up the ultimate trip.

It’s truly an over-the-top escape, offering an extravagant five-night experience that weaves through the historic landscapes of Rome, Tuscany and Puglia.

Before we unpack everything that’s so good about this holiday, there’s one thing you need to know.

Fancy playing golf with a Ryder Cup winner? Now’s your chance.

Followed by a private visit to Villa Medici, the trip is headlined by a round at Marco Simone Golf Club, host of the 2023 match, alongside one of Team Europe’s winning side.

Guests will be welcomed to Rome with a private transfer and taken on a unique city tour, ending with a tasting menu at the luxury hotel, which overlooks Villa Borghese and the Eternal City.

After settling in, it’s time for the exclusive, unforgettable round at the Tom Fazio II-designed Marco Simone.

The golf won’t get better than that, but it certainly isn’t bad, with trips to Tuscany and Puglia to follow, either side of a day to relax in Italy’s capital city.

Day three begins with a helicopter ride to Tuscany’s prestigious Royal Golf La Bagnaia, offering a scenic 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Before golfers get the helicopter back, there’s time for an exclusive wine tasting and tour at Avignonesi winery in Montepulciano.

The helicopter has been fuelled for a second time, as a ride to Puglia on day five is on the cards, where guests will play a round at the stunning 18-hole links-style San Domenico Golf, famed for its breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea.

Pack your swimwear, as the day’s luxury is capped off with an exclusive aperitivo at a stylish beach club.

A seamless private airport transfer on day six marks the end of this remarkable golf journey, which starts at $27,356 per person.

That is for a single occupancy room, with a double occupancy suite coming in at $54,712 for two people. All activities and daily breakfast at Sofitel Rome are included in the price.

Sound good?

For more information, visit Italy4Golf or Sofitel Rome.