The two golf courses are Caird Park in Dundee have been granted a reprieve from closure… for the time being, at least.

The Courier is reporting that Dundee City Council will keep the two tracks open by dipping into reserves of more than £6million whilst “consultation on various service proposals takes place”.

The news comes after proposals to close the last remaining municipal courses in Scotland’s fourth biggest city were tabled as part of a raft of proposals to help the council plug a £24million financial black hole.

Speaking to The Courier, the Scottish National Party’s leader in Dundee, John Alexander, said: “The budget is only for the year 2024/25 as we only receive year-to-year funding from Scottish Government so to be fair, that is always the case.

“We don’t know what the budget position will be in 12 months’ time and with the added uncertainty of the general election, it’s all up in the air.

“I can’t guarantee anything budget-wise because 83% is decided at a national level.

“However, I’m confident that through the work we’ve asked officers to do to maximise usage, look at sponsorship and alternative funding, alternative delivery models etc, that we can avoid closure.

“Closure should always be the absolutely last resort and plugging the gap for the year ahead gives us the space to work on the problem.”

The news comes hot on the heels of another municipal golf course, Hollandbush, being spared from closure at a meeting of South Lanarkshire Council last week.

Increased investment in the Community Fightback Fund will enable the course to stay open, to the delight if Scottish Conservatives councillor Ross Lambie. He called the decision to spare Hollandbush a “loud, strong and public commitment from the council.”

bunkered.co.uk understands that a proposal to either shorten or close Dalmuir golf course in Clydebank will also be rejected by its Labour-run local authority when it meets next week.

Responding to bunkered.co.uk on social media, Labour councillor Douglas McAllister said: “We won’t reduce the size of the course. The Labour group are committed to this. Hope that helps to clarify matters and allay fears. 100% Guarantee. I can’t state it any clearer than that. I hope many of our local residents will consider joining.”

