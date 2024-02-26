Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Long-standing plans to build a brand-new golf course in St Andrews look like they finally are back ON.

Alvarez & Marsal Golf, the firm behind Hogs Head Golf Club in Ireland and Pakko Ridge in New Mexico, has submitted a new proposal of application notice for Feddinch to Fife Council.

As first reported by The Courier, the plans include an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and on-site accommodation.

The notice outlines the firm’s intention to develop the site overlooking St Andrews, paving the way for a larger planning application in the near future.

Alvarez & Marsal purchased the site from Mark Ogren – chief of football side Dundee United – in a £7million deal last summer.

• Opinion: Ignorant councillors are a huge threat to golf’s grassroots

• John McGinn: Footballer joins fight to save golf course

Plans to build a new golf course on the site date back almost a quarter of a century when permission was granted for a golf course on the site to the south-east of St Andrews, off the A915 Largo Road.

It has been a stop-start venture for much of the time since.

In January 2017, Scotia Investment Group was granted an extension to its planning consent for what was called “St Andrews International Golf Club” on the strict condition that it would lapse in three years if construction had not begun by then.

The permission expired in January 2020. Shortly after that, GPH Engineering bought the site and lodged its own proposal of application notice. It intended to plough a reported £25million into building a “leisure led development” to include an 18-hole course designed by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf as well as a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa and a restaurant.

• ‘What’s going on?’ – Bryson DeChambeau hits out at OWGR

• Rory McIlroy’s former agent thinks he could join LIV Golf

However, a bitter row within GPH Engineering prompted Ogren to halt work on the development in the summer of 2021 after it emerged that contractors had not been paid.

Now, Alvarez & Marsal is the latest company to attempt to bring the development to life.

Managing director Tyler J Kirsch said: “We are thrilled to announce our proposal for the creation of a sensitively designed golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews.

“Our proposal aims to complete a property that has remained under development for over two decades.

“During construction and upon completion the property will generate substantial economic developments and job creation.”

The public will have a chance to view the latest proposals for the Feddinch site at a consultation event at Craigtoun Cafe in St Andrews from 3pm on March 7.

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor