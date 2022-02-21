search
Golf News

Club submits plans to rebuild range destroyed by Storm Arwen

By Jamie Hall21 February, 2022
A Scots golf club which suffered extensive damage to its driving range during Storm Arwen has submitted plans to rebuild it.

Ballumbie Castle in Dundee was halfway through a £125,000 upgrade when the storm hit in November, causing the roof to collapse, with club chiefs estimating the impact of the damage to be in the region of £200,000. 

It has also led to a loss of income on a day-to-day basis. 

However, the club has now submitted plans to get it back up and running to Dundee City Council amid hopes it could reopen later this year. 

“It still being closed is losing us money, the driving range is a huge part of our income,” club manager Allan Bange told the Courier. 

“It’s had a massive financial impact, and has also affected our pros and our lessons.” 

“The new one looks really good,” Allan added. 

“The only hold-up is the insurance, we are just waiting for them and being left in limbo. 

“I was hoping to get work started last week but hopefully something can begin by the end of the month.”

Club chiefs have submitted plans for a new range with 19 practice bays and two teaching bays. 

It would also include replacements for the greenkeeping facilities, office and toilets lost when the old building was destroyed. 

