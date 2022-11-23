DP World Tour announces return of Race to Dubai

The DP World Tour has announced the return of the Race to Dubai name amid an extension of its partnership with Rolex.

From 2009 to 2021 the tour’s season-long points based competition held the title, before it took the DP World Tour Rankings name for 2022.

However, due to a decision taken with the support of Dubai’s department of economy and tourism, from 2023 onwards, it will be known as the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex.

• Gary Player urges LIV Golf truce



• Jon Rahm takes another swipe at OWGR



It will also feature an increased bonus pot of $6million for the eight leading players, part of a previously-announced record $144million season-long prize pot.

“The Race to Dubai is a strong narrative for us, reflecting our season-long contest which builds towards the final Rolex Series event of the year in Dubai, our DP World Tour Championship, where we crown our Number One player,” said Guy Kinnings, the tour’s deputy chief executive.

“We are therefore pleased to be bringing it back with the support of Rolex and today’s announcement further cements the long-standing relationship between the DP World Tour and the Emirate of Dubai - a relationship that dates back to the first staging of the Dubai Desert Classic in 1989.

“Our partnership continues to drive significant exposure for Dubai and its leading businesses on a global scale. The 2023 DP World Tour season promises to be one of our most exciting yet, with a record prize fund on offer. We look forward to seeing which player earns the right to be named the Race to Dubai champion at the DP World Tour Championship next November.”

• Fitzpatrick to snub BBC SPOTY ceremony



• Major sponsor blasts LPGA leadership



“The Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex is also a testament to the long-standing collaboration between leading domestic and international partners that has helped transform Dubai into the most popular global destination,” said H.E. Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

“Indeed, at a time when people are looking forward to unique new travel experiences, the pivotal role played by DP World in bringing this golfing concept to life has made Dubai a compelling value proposition for golf tourists as the Race to Dubai brand, with its growing global appeal, will significantly contribute towards ensuring that Dubai remains top-of-mind among international travellers.”

