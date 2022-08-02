search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer world No.1 announces retirement

Golf News

Former world No.1 announces retirement

By Jamie Hall02 August, 2022
women's golf LPGA Shanshan Feng LET
Shanshan Feng Retires

Former world No.1 Shanshan Feng has revealed she is to retire from professional golf at the age of 32.

The first golfer from China to become a member of the LPGA, Feng won the Women’s US PGA in 2012 – one of 23 professional wins.

She also claimed Olympic bronze at the Rio games in 2016.

However, she has now quit the sport, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a desire to spend more time with her family.

• Pro roasted over PGA Tour complaints

• Tiger Woods turned down $700m LIV offer

“In recent years, the global pandemic has changed a lot of things, and has me reflecting,” she wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the news.

“I have been travelling for the majority of my past years. It is time to slow down a little, focus more on my personal growth, and spend some time with my family.”

Feng turned professional in 2007 and revealed she had set herself the goal of playing in the professional ranks for a decade.

But after her Olympic success, she said she had decided to have some “extra fun”.

Now she plans to devote more time to helping the next generation of golfers in her homeland.

• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

• LIV stars could play Ryder Cup amid legal fight

“I have a dream that one day in future professional golf, we see more of us Chinese players,” she added.

“The players and the resources together can help this sport tremendously grow, and create some future Chinese champions along the way.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - Shanshan Feng

Related Articles - LET

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

AIG Women’s Open: All to play for as Duncan earns first pro cheque
Major winner takes swipe at BBC over AIG Women’s Open coverage
10 reasons to buy issue 195 of bunkered
Angel Cabrera: Major champ to face second trial in Argentina
AIG Women's Open: Louise Duncan shines as Shibuno leads

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
See all videos right arrow