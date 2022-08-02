Former world No.1 announces retirement

Former world No.1 Shanshan Feng has revealed she is to retire from professional golf at the age of 32.

The first golfer from China to become a member of the LPGA, Feng won the Women’s US PGA in 2012 – one of 23 professional wins.

She also claimed Olympic bronze at the Rio games in 2016.

However, she has now quit the sport, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a desire to spend more time with her family.

“In recent years, the global pandemic has changed a lot of things, and has me reflecting,” she wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the news.

“I have been travelling for the majority of my past years. It is time to slow down a little, focus more on my personal growth, and spend some time with my family.”

Feng turned professional in 2007 and revealed she had set herself the goal of playing in the professional ranks for a decade.

But after her Olympic success, she said she had decided to have some “extra fun”.

Now she plans to devote more time to helping the next generation of golfers in her homeland.

“I have a dream that one day in future professional golf, we see more of us Chinese players,” she added.

“The players and the resources together can help this sport tremendously grow, and create some future Chinese champions along the way.”