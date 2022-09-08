Fred Couples trolls Cam Smith over LIV Golf claims

When Cam Smith met the media for the first time since being unveiled as a LIV Golf player, he attempted to set the record straight on his reasons for joining the breakaway tour.

Fresh from being added to the field for this week’s event in Boston, the reigning PLAYERS champion claimed he was motivated by a desire to spend more time back home in Australia, and not the reported $140million signing fee.

“I haven't been back in Australia for three years,” he said.

“To spend more time at home, not missing out on friend and families' weddings and a couple of my friends have had kids over the last four or five years that I still haven't met.

“That's going to be a part of my life that I can't wait to get back.”

To all my friends who I missed birthdays & weddings …… so sorry, I was busy earning a living on the @pgatour and in my line of work the goal is to EARN your way to work weekends. And by weekends i mean 72 holes. Sorry not sorry . — fredcouplesgolf (@fredcouplesgolf) September 1, 2022

However, it seems not everyone is buying it.

Golf legend Fred Couples took to Twitter to have a dig at Smith’s claims.

“To all my friends who I missed birthdays and weddings – so sorry, I was busy earning a living on the PGA Tour and in my line of work the goal is EARN your way to work weekends,” he wrote.

“And by weekends I mean 72 holes. Sorry not sorry.”

This isn’t the first time Couples has had a dig at LIV. He previously took a swipe at Greg Norman, claiming “nobody liked” the rebel tour’s chief executive.