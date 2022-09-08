search
Fred Couples trolls Cam Smith over LIV Golf claims

Golf News

Fred Couples trolls Cam Smith over LIV Golf claims

By Jamie Hall01 September, 2022
Fred Couples cam smith LIV Golf PGA Tour
Fred Couples Cam Smith

When Cam Smith met the media for the first time since being unveiled as a LIV Golf player, he attempted to set the record straight on his reasons for joining the breakaway tour.

Fresh from being added to the field for this week’s event in Boston, the reigning PLAYERS champion claimed he was motivated by a desire to spend more time back home in Australia, and not the reported $140million signing fee.

“I haven't been back in Australia for three years,” he said.

• Teams announced for LIV Boston

• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision

“To spend more time at home, not missing out on friend and families' weddings and a couple of my friends have had kids over the last four or five years that I still haven't met.

“That's going to be a part of my life that I can't wait to get back.”

However, it seems not everyone is buying it.

Golf legend Fred Couples took to Twitter to have a dig at Smith’s claims.

• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour

• Cam Smith reveals when he made LIV call

“To all my friends who I missed birthdays and weddings – so sorry, I was busy earning a living on the PGA Tour and in my line of work the goal is EARN your way to work weekends,” he wrote.

“And by weekends I mean 72 holes. Sorry not sorry.”

This isn’t the first time Couples has had a dig at LIV. He previously took a swipe at Greg Norman, claiming “nobody liked” the rebel tour’s chief executive.

