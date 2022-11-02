search
Golfers react to wildlife expert's anti-golf tweet

Golf News

Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet

By Jamie Hall31 October, 2022
Chris Packham Sustainability golf courses
Chris Packham Golf Courses

Golfers reacted angrily after a wildlife expert suggested golf courses should be used to build solar farms.

TV presenter and author Chris Packham shared a post from Greenpeace which highlighted the amount of land used for golf courses and solar farms in the UK, which said: “If the government want to put our land to better use, why don’t they take a look at golf courses first?”

“Bonkers isn’t it? Needs changing doesn’t it?,” Packham added.

When challenged, the 61-year-old denied he had advocated getting rid of courses.

“Who said anything about golf courses going? It doesn’t say that does it,” he said, despite the content of the original Greenpeace post.

“What it says is that a leisure activity currently has more land devoted to it than a renewable energy source. No one is suggesting we put solar farms on golf courses.”

However, Twitter users were unconvinced.

Many pointed out the environmental benefits of golf courses, such as providing habitat for wildlife.

Others also highlighted the physical and mental health benefits of the sport.

Take a look at some of the reaction below...

Packham was also urged to “do your research” after doubt was cast on the statistics used by Greenpeace.

The organisation claimed 1,256 square kilometres in the UK are given over to golf courses.

However, research carried out by FT suggests the actual figure could be much lower.

