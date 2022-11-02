Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet

Golfers reacted angrily after a wildlife expert suggested golf courses should be used to build solar farms.

TV presenter and author Chris Packham shared a post from Greenpeace which highlighted the amount of land used for golf courses and solar farms in the UK, which said: “If the government want to put our land to better use, why don’t they take a look at golf courses first?”

“Bonkers isn’t it? Needs changing doesn’t it?,” Packham added.

When challenged, the 61-year-old denied he had advocated getting rid of courses.

“Who said anything about golf courses going? It doesn’t say that does it,” he said, despite the content of the original Greenpeace post.

“What it says is that a leisure activity currently has more land devoted to it than a renewable energy source. No one is suggesting we put solar farms on golf courses.”

From @GreenpeaceUK on Instagram . . . simple story isn’t it . Bonkers isn’t it ? Needs changing doesn’t it ? Please follow @GreenpeaceUKpic.twitter.com/vnX8lO8cux — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) October 30, 2022

However, Twitter users were unconvinced.

Many pointed out the environmental benefits of golf courses, such as providing habitat for wildlife.

Others also highlighted the physical and mental health benefits of the sport.

Take a look at some of the reaction below...

Golf courses run sustainably are a benefit to the environment. Work with the golf industry instead of criticism. Golf is leading the way in sporting sustainability. It’s health and welfare benefits are also immense. Social prescribing started in golf. Happy to debate @golfshake — andrew picken (@andrew_picken) October 31, 2022

Research has shown that migratory birds use golf courses to help their journey. As someone whose job is sustainability in golf I’d love to chat further with you about this Chris, to show the opportunities golf possesses for wildlife and the benefits it gives the environment? — Owen James (@EGSustainable) October 31, 2022

My golf course features managed woodland, it's home to deer, countless birds, rodents, etc. Our staff have built bug hotels, planted wildflower areas & use natural fertilisers on the course. It is a valuable green space not only for golfers but also for wildlife. Do your research — Chris L (@chrispl84) October 31, 2022

Packham was also urged to “do your research” after doubt was cast on the statistics used by Greenpeace.

The organisation claimed 1,256 square kilometres in the UK are given over to golf courses.

However, research carried out by FT suggests the actual figure could be much lower.