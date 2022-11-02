LIV Golf plots Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay move

LIV Golf plans to raid the PGA Tour for more big names – with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay top of the list.

The Saudi-funded upstart tour is aiming to increase strength of its fields and wants to lure more talent with the promise of vast signing bonuses and huge prize money payouts.

It will increase from eight events to 14 for next year, with a schedule likely to be announced next month.

• R&A chief: No Open ban for LIV stars



• James Allan reveals sacrifice behind historic year



Bosses, including president Atul Khosla, want new signings “locked in” by January, paving the way for an assault on the world’s top stars.

"We are in the middle of the discussions,” he said at the season finale at Doral.

“We are going to get it done this year. It will play itself out over the next couple of months.”

Khosla’s comments hint at a more organised approach for next season. 2022 was dominated by speculation throughout the season, with signings announced regularly throughout the campaign.

But with teams due to be fixed for 2023, LIV bosses want a settled lineup of 60, understood to include the 48 players who make up each four-man lineup, plus a reserve player for each team.

• Trump: R&A "want Open at Turnberry"



• Bryson DeChambeau slams "childish" PGA Tour

As well as Cantlay and Schauffele, the world No.4 and 6 respectively, Mito Pereira and Thomas Pieters have also been heavily linked.

Pereira came agonisingly close to winning the US PGA at Southern Hills, while on current form Pieters is a near-certainty to represent Europe at next year’s Ryder Cup.

Former Masters champion Adam Scott is also believed to be under consideration, and would join a strong Australian contingent including Open champion Cam Smith in making the move.