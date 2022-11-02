search
HomeGolf NewsDonald Trump claims R&A “want Open at Turnberry”

Golf News

Donald Trump claims R&A “want Open at Turnberry”

By Jamie Hall27 October, 2022
donald trump turnberry The Open R&A
Donald Trump Turnberry The Open

Donald Trump claimed the R&A want to take the Open back to Turnberry – despite the current pause on the oldest major being held there.

The former US president bought the Ayrshire links in 2014, and the governing body has not awarded it any future editions of the Open since last year’s Capitol riots.

• Bryson DeChambeau slams "childish" PGA Tour

• PGA Tour pro "seriously injured" in crash

However, speaking ahead of LIV Golf’s season finale in Miami, the controversial ex-POTUS said: "They want The Open to go back. I can tell you they want to come back.

"It is rated the number one course in Europe now. We did a big surgery on Turnberry and it has got great reviews, even from people who hate me."

It comes amid reports Trump’s other Scottish course in Aberdeenshire is set to host a Legends Tour event. The 76-year-old confirmed discussions have been held over the possibility, saying: “We’re talking about it.”

• Want to work at the Masters? Now's your chance

• Sergio Garcia lifts lid on Wentworth walkout

Turnberry has not hosted the Open since 2009, when Stewart Cink dramatically beat Tom Watson in a playoff.

Since the riots at the Capitol following the last presidential election, R&A chief Martin Slumbers revealed the tournament will not return “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself”.

The R&A has been contacted for comment.

