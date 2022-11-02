Donald Trump claims R&A “want Open at Turnberry”

Donald Trump claimed the R&A want to take the Open back to Turnberry – despite the current pause on the oldest major being held there.

The former US president bought the Ayrshire links in 2014, and the governing body has not awarded it any future editions of the Open since last year’s Capitol riots.

However, speaking ahead of LIV Golf’s season finale in Miami, the controversial ex-POTUS said: "They want The Open to go back. I can tell you they want to come back.

"It is rated the number one course in Europe now. We did a big surgery on Turnberry and it has got great reviews, even from people who hate me."

It comes amid reports Trump’s other Scottish course in Aberdeenshire is set to host a Legends Tour event. The 76-year-old confirmed discussions have been held over the possibility, saying: “We’re talking about it.”

Turnberry has not hosted the Open since 2009, when Stewart Cink dramatically beat Tom Watson in a playoff.

Since the riots at the Capitol following the last presidential election, R&A chief Martin Slumbers revealed the tournament will not return “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself”.

The R&A has been contacted for comment.