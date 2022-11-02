search
PGA Tour pro "seriously injured" in road crash

Golf News

PGA Tour pro “seriously injured” in road crash

By Jamie Hall28 October, 2022
Grayson Murray PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Grayson Murray Crash

PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray was seriously injured in a scooter crash which forced his withdrawal from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Murray, 29, was due to make his season debut this week at Port Royal. However, the player and his caddie Douglas Schwimmer were caught in the three-vehicle smash, which is said to have taken place on Tuesday.

• Want to work at the Masters? Now's your chance

• Sergio Garcia lifts lid on Wentworth walkout

According to Golfweek, Murray was knocked unconscious and suffered multiple injuries. He has received 50 stitches, 25 on his face, and has suspected knee ligament damage.

He will reportedly see a specialist when he returns home to North Carolina.

Schwimmer, meanwhile, reportedly escaped with road rash and will instead caddie for Johnson Wager, the alternate who took Murray’s place in the field.

The incident continues a turbulent spell for Murray, who took time away from the game in 2021 to address mental health and substance abuse issues.

• Henrik Stenson willing to take lie detector test

• Ian Poulter responds to Rory McIlroy claims

After returning he was involved in a high-profile and lengthy spat with Kevin Na, then hit the headlines at the US Open when he threw his putter and snapped an iron in the space of a few holes.

He lost his full status on the PGA Tour and failed to regain his card through the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

