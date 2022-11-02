search
Ian Poulter responds to Rory McIlroy "betrayal" claim

Golf News

Ian Poulter responds to Rory McIlroy “betrayal” claim

By Jamie Hall26 October, 2022
Rory McIlroy Ian Poulter Ryder Cup LIV Golf
Rory Mc Ilroy Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter rubbished claims by Rory McIlroy he feels “betrayed” by his former team-mates' defections to LIV Golf.

McIlroy gave a lengthy interview to the Guardian in which he criticised players for their decisions to join the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

The new world No.1 questioned the players’ commitment to the Ryder Cup, claiming he would never put his future in the event in jeopardy and revealing he “thought they felt the same way”, referring to the likes of Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell.

However, Poulter – who has earned a fearsome reputation as a Ryder Cup player over the course of his career – hit back.

And he insisted he will be ready to represent Europe again, should the current wrangling over whether LIV players can take part fall in his favour.

“We can still qualify for the team as far as I am aware,” he said ahead of the rebel tour’s Team Championship in Miami.

“Unless we have been told we can’t qualify I am still ready to play as much as I can and try and make that team.

“My commitment to the Ryder Cup goes before me. I don’t think that should ever come into question.

“I have always wanted to play Ryder Cups and played with as much passion as anyone I have ever seen play a Ryder Cup.

“I don’t know where that comment has really come from to be honest.”

Speaking to the Guardian’s Ewan Murray, McIlroy branded his former team-mates' actions “disruptive”.

“I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal, in a way,” he said.

“It’s an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things. Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardise them from being a part of that ever again? There was a great opportunity for GMac to maybe be the captain at Adare in 2027. Most of Sergio’s legacy is Ryder Cup-based, same with Poulter, Westwood.

“I would like to think the Ryder Cup means as much to them as it does to me. Maybe it does. But knowing what the consequences could be, I just could never make that decision. OK, it might not be 100% certain but that it could be the outcome? It just isn’t a move I would be willing to make. I thought they felt the same way.

“I feel like the place where they have been able to build their legacy and build their brand, they have just left behind.”

