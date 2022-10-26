search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News8 players who could lose their DP World Tour cards this week

Golf News

8 players who could lose their DP World Tour cards this week

By Jamie Hall26 October, 2022
DP World Tour Portugal Masters European Tour
Players Losing Dp World Tour Cards

This week the DP World Tour is in Portugal – and that means it’s the final chance for the players on or around the bubble to keep their cards for next year.

Only the top 117 in the rankings are guaranteed full status for next season, meaning those on or around the mark face an anxious week as their fate is decided.

Among them are some recognisable names, including Ryder Cup stars and tournament winners, who may have to run the risk of Q-school if they are to play at the top level next year.

Here are just some of the players on the brink of losing their cards.

Hit NEXT to get started...

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Portugal Masters

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow