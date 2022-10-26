8 players who could lose their DP World Tour cards this week

This week the DP World Tour is in Portugal – and that means it’s the final chance for the players on or around the bubble to keep their cards for next year.

Only the top 117 in the rankings are guaranteed full status for next season, meaning those on or around the mark face an anxious week as their fate is decided.

Among them are some recognisable names, including Ryder Cup stars and tournament winners, who may have to run the risk of Q-school if they are to play at the top level next year.

Here are just some of the players on the brink of losing their cards.

